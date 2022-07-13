BEBUZEE, INC. (OTC Pink: ENGA) Company’s “Super App” May Be The First Super App Produced In And Aimed At Users In The West

MIAMI, FLORIDA, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The executive management of Bebuzee, Inc. (OTC Pink: ENGA) a company that is a video-sharing platform and a streaming service that allows its members to watch a wide variety of contents such as movies, series, documentaries and talk shows on thousands of internet-connected devices. It is a one-stop platform for breaking news, interesting and important blogs, videos, and photos, that scans the world’s news, features and information flow to give its dedicated readers the best of the Internet in one place, today reacted to an article in the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) that management believes verifies the direction the Company is focused upon… “Super Apps”.

Joseph Onyero, Chief Executive Officer of Bebuzee, Inc., said: “Bebuzee arrives in North America with what may be the first super app produced in and aimed at users in the West. This is a game changer for users of all ages, combining many previously individual apps into one integrated whole. Here comes a non MAANG company beating the big boys with something more useful and complete than any of them have even begun to design, let alone provide.”

He concluded: “We will also be addressing the final components of our “Super App” in the coming weeks, which is scheduled to be launched in a couple of months.”

The WSJ article’s1 headline said:

“What the Heck Is a ‘Super App’ and Why Are Elon Musk, Evan Spiegel and Jack Dorsey So Interested? Super apps, immensely popular in Asia but not in the U.S., are the new hot thing for companies scrambling to capture ever more of our time, attention and money”

The article said in part: “Unlike regular apps, which for years have been built to do one thing well, so-called super apps can do it all, or at least that’s the idea. By granting them powers that previously required firing up many other apps, their builders hope you’ll spend more time with them than ever.”

If the phrase “super app” sounds familiar, it’s because a procession of big-name tech companies have been touting the idea recently, including Uber , Spotify , PayPal , Snap and Jack Dorsey… Elon Musk raised the concept when discussing his plans for Twitter .

The definition of “super app” is fuzzy, but companies and their leaders most often use it to describe a state of cramming ever more features and functions into their apps—often ones adjacent to, but distinct from, their core functionality. So, for example, a financial-tech super app might start with payments and bolt on buy-now-pay-later, cryptocurrency and in-app storefronts. For social media, it could mean incorporating things like shopping. And for a delivery and ride-hailing company, it might mean adding new modes of transportation or other categories of goods for drivers to convey…

For companies, building super apps is about maintaining growth despite current economic headwinds and changes in how revenue is generated on the internet. It’s also about gaining an edge in the battle with competitors to capture as much of our time, attention and money as possible…

If the super-app idea is newly current, it’s hardly new. WeChat , launched in 2011 by Chinese internet giant Tencent, is the archetypal super app. It started as a cross between a messaging app and a social medium but has grown to encompass everything from ride hailing and e-commerce to mobile payments and even government services. Today it has nearly 1.3 billion users, mostly in China…

The dominance of these super apps has long been a source of envy for U.S. tech executives, who must content themselves with dividing users’ attention and spending among their companies.

There are many theories about why a true super app hasn’t arisen in the West. The most common is that by the time companies like Tencent began building them, the West already had a well-developed ecosystem of companies and services serving the different needs that Asian super apps consolidated…

Even if the West is unlikely to get a true super app like WeChat, executives of U.S. and European tech companies have lately grown fond of the idea of turning their app into a super one…

While they haven’t said the magic phrase, many other companies have announced features or plans that show super-app ambitions, says Yoram Wurmser, principal technology analyst at Insider Intelligence, a research firm that specializes in tech…”

Bebuzee, Inc. (OTC Pink: ENGA)

Based in Miami, Florida, Bebuzee, Inc. offers a unique, proprietary video-sharing platform and streaming service that allows our members to watch a wide variety of content such as movies, series, documentaries and talk shows on any internet-connected device. Bebuzee’s technology scans the world’s news, features and information flow to give its dedicated readers the best of the Internet in one place. A one-stop platform for breaking news, interesting and important blogs, videos, and photos. Bebuzee offers an addictive resource for those millions of people without time to scavenge the Internet and other sources for news and information. Bebuzee’s latest investor pitch deck may be found at: https://www.bebuzeegroup.com/brochure

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, about Bebuzee, Inc. and the company’s industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding the proposed terms of the shares, the completion, timing, and size of the proposed offering of the shares, and the anticipated use of the net proceeds from the proposed offering of the shares are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “going to,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” or “would” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. Snap cautions you that the foregoing may not include all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release.

You should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Bebuzee has based the forward-looking statements contained in this press release primarily on its current expectations and projections about future events and trends, including its financial outlook and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, that it believes may affect the company’s business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties related to: Bebuzee’s financial performance; the lack of historical profitability; the ability to generate and sustain positive cash flow; the ability to attract and retain users, publishers, and advertisers; competition and new market entrants; managing Bebuzee’s international expansion and growth and future expenses; compliance with new laws, regulations, and executive actions; the ability to maintain, protect, and enhance Bebuzee’s intellectual property; the ability to succeed in existing and new market segments; the ability to attract and retain qualified and key personnel; the ability to repay outstanding debt; future acquisitions, divestitures or investments; and the potential adverse impact of climate change, natural disasters, and health epidemics, as well as risks, uncertainties. In addition, any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that Bebuzee believes to be reasonable as of this date. Bebuzee undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Contact:

Bebuzee, Inc.

www.Bebuzee.com

pr@bebuzee.com