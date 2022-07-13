Aircraft Simulation Market Share, Demand and Industry Trends Forecast to 2029

Pune, India, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aircraft simulation market size is set to expand due to the increasing concerns about aviation safety. In addition, the high cost associated with producing & maintaining an actual aircraft and increasing desire for effective pilot training is expected to boost the market growth. Fortune Business Insights presents this information in its report titled “Aircraft Simulation Market, 2022-2029."

An aircraft simulator is a computer system that helps process record control inputs, flight data, and an audio system for communication. The system is a low-cost training solution for the pilots to train without any risks.

The Report Lists the Key Players Profiled in the Market Report:

CAE (Canada)

Boeing Company (U.S)

Collins Aerospace (U.S)

Flight Safety International (U.S)

L-3 Communications (U.S)

Raytheon Company (U.S)

Precision Flight Controls (U.S)

SIMCOM Aviation Training (U.S)

Frasca International (U.S)

TRU Simulation + Training (U.S.)

COVID-19 Impact :

Slowdown of Aerospace Sector in 2020 Impeded Market Growth

Due to lockdowns in several countries in 2020, the aviation sector experienced significant slowdown, leading to a weakened demand in the global aircraft simulation market. With tight restrictions on travel and transportation of goods, aircraft activity declined considerably in most parts of the world. However, with recovery of the global aviation sector, the global market is set for a rebound during the next few years.

Market Segmentation:

According to the platform, the market is segmented into commercial aircraft simulator, narrow body aircraft, wide body aircraft, very large aircraft, regional transport aircraft, military aircraft simulator, combat aircraft, transport/tanker aircraft, training aircraft, special mission aircraft, helicopter simulator, and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) simulator.

In terms of solutions, the market is broken down into hardware, software, products, services, hardware upgrades, and software upgrades.

By type, the market is divided into aircraft simulators, aircraft simulator training, fixed base simulators, full aircraft simulators, line aircraft training, virtual aircraft training, aircraft training devices.

Region-wise, the market is segregated into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Aircraft Simulation Market Report Scope & Segmentation:

Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2018 - 2020 Forecast Years 2022 - 2029 Segments Covered By Platform (Commercial Aircraft Simulator, Narrow Body Aircraft, Wide Body Aircraft)



By Type (Aircraft Simulator, Full Aircraft Simulator)



By Solution (Products, Hardware) Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2029 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Number of Companies Covered CAE (Canada), Boeing Company (U.S), Collins Aerospace (U.S), Flight Safety International (U.S), L-3 Communications (U.S), Raytheon Company (U.S, Precision Flight Controls (U.S), SIMCOM Aviation Training (U.S), Frasca International (U.S). Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail of customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.

Report Coverage

The report offers:

Major growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and potential challenges for the market.

Comprehensive insights into the regional developments.

List of major industry players.

Key strategies adopted by the market players.

Latest industry developments such as product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.

Drivers & Restraints :

Lower Expenses in Pilot Training to Promote Aircraft Simulation Adoption

The aircraft simulation market growth is increasing due to the increasing concerns about aviation safety. In addition, the high cost associated with producing & maintaining an actual aircraft and increasing desire for effective pilot training is expected to boost the market growth.

On the contrary, the lack of interoperability may slow down the market growth.

Regional Insights :

Military & Commercial Infrastructure Regulations in North America to Drive Market Share

Aircraft simulator market share is expected to increase in North America due to the favorable rules & regulations pertaining to commercial and military aircraft infrastructure.

Asia Pacific is witnessing significant growth due to the growing demand for air travel and new pilots. In addition, increasing disposable income is responsible for driving market growth in the region.

Europe holds the second-largest share in the market due to the presence of major firms such as Leonardo S.P.A., BAE system, and Thales group.

Competitive Landscape

Leading Players adopt Acquisition Strategies to Stay Competitive

Several players in the market are using acquisition strategies to build their business portfolios and strengthen their market position. In addition, partnerships and collaborations are among the common strategies adopted by companies. Key market players are making R&D investments to bring advanced technologies and solutions to the market.

Notable Industry Development:

June 2021 - Brunner Elektronik is a simulation component maker. It has won a contract to supply Lufthansa Aviation Training in Zürich, Switzerland, with its NovaSim MR (mixed-reality) full-motion simulator (LAT). The NovaSim MR is a portable and lightweight Aircraft simulator that employs virtual reality to fill in the details of the simulated aircraft and surroundings.

