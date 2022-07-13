Flowable Hemostats Market Size Worth $458.9 million Globally, by 2028 at CAGR of 7.1% - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

New York, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on "Flowable Hemostats Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Material, Product, Application, and End User," the report highlights trends prevailing in the market and factors driving the market growth. The flowable hemostats market growth is attributed to the increasing injuries and surgical procedures. Research and development (R&D) activities coupled with product innovation act as a future trend in the market.

Download PDF Brochure of Flowable Hemostats Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Developments at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00015216/

Flowable Hemostats Market Report Scope & Strategic Insights:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 304.9 Million in 2022 Market Size Value by US$ 458.9 Million by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2022 No. of Pages 189 No. Tables 39 No. of Charts & Figures 58 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Material, Product , Application, and End User Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Flowable Hemostats Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Ethicon, Baxter International Inc., Teleflex Incorporated, Pfizr Inc., Symatse, BD, and b.Braun are among the leading companies in the flowable hemostats market. The market is anticipated to flourish in the coming years with the development of new innovative products by market players.

Inquiry Before Purchase: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00015216/

In July 2021, Baxter International Inc. announced that its Baxter Healthcare Corporation subsidiary had completed the acquisition of certain assets related to PerClot Polysaccharide Hemostatic System from CryoLife, Inc. The transaction reinforces Baxter’s strategy of acquiring products and technologies that complement and augment the company’s leading portfolio across the hospitals, including in the operating room.

In April 2019, Baxter International received FDA approval for its newly developed hemostat, Floseal.

China holds a considerable share in the Asia Pacific flowable hemostats market. Factors such as the increasing number of hospitals, growing emphasis on providing superior surgical care, and growing demand for modern healthcare instruments are predicted to accelerate the growth of the China flowable hemostats market during the forecast years. The rise in the prevalence of bleeding disorders has paved the way for the design, development, and piloting of flowable hemostats. According to a Hemophilia Treatment Center Collaboration Network of China (HTCCNC) study, HTCCNC identified 17,779 patients with Hemophilia A from 2007 to 2019. Patients were predominantly male (99.99%), and 28.3% had a known family history of hemophilia. Among patients with lab-measured disease severity (N = 13,116), 6,519 had severe HA (49.7%), 4,788 had moderate HA (36.5%), and 1,809 had mild HA (13.8%). Thus, rising incidences of hemophilia will increase the demand for flowable hemostats during the forecasted period.

Have a question? Speak to Research Analyst: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00015216

Increasing Injuries and Surgical Procedures Fuel Flowable Hemostats Market Growth

Injuries are significant concern to public health in Europe. The BioMed Central Ltd. report states that across all European countries in 2019, 109.7 million people sustained injuries that required healthcare services, and around 458,669 people died from injuries. As a result, the number of surgical procedures is rising in Europe. The National Library of Medicine report states that about 10% of patients undergoing surgery in the UK have a high risk of complications accounting for 80% of postoperative deaths.

The number of surgeries is increasing owing to rising musculoskeletal disorders associated with sports, age-related dysfunction, and occupational injuries. However, a sizeable proportion of health gains are lost owing to sports-related injuries. According to the BMJ Publishing Group Ltd. report, about 4.5 million people aged 15 years and above are treated annually for sports-associated injuries in the EU hospitals. Moreover, the report also states that team ball sports account for almost 40% of hospital-treated sports injuries. Concussions are a major cause of mortality and morbidity. Concussions are considered the most diffuse brain injuries responsible for inducing mental status alterations. In England and Wales, ∼1.4 million patients per year visit hospital following head injury, which is the most common reason for death under the age of 40 according to the statistics revealed by the BMJ Publishing Group Ltd. report. The prevalence of road accidents is increasing in Spain. In the country, there are around 200 cases of traumatic brain injury (TBI) per 100,000 population; ~ 10% are serious, 10% are moderate, and 80% are mild.

Avail Lucrative DISCOUNTS on “Flowable Hemostats Market” Research Study: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00015216/

Flowable Hemostats Market: Segmental Overview

The flowable hemostats market, based on material, is bifurcated into bovine gelatin and porcine gelatin. The bovine gelatin segment holds a larger market share in 2022. Moreover, the same segment is also estimated to register a higher CAGR in the flowable hemostats market during 2022–2028.

The flowable hemostats market, based on product, is segmented into combination hemostats, active hemostats, and passive hemostats. The combination hemostats segment holds the largest market share in 2022 and is anticipated to be the largest shareholder in 2028.

The flowable hemostats market, by application, is segmented into general surgery, cardiac surgery, vascular surgery, vascular surgery, orthopedic surgery, neuro and spine surgery, and others. In 2022, the general surgery segment holds the largest share of the market. Moreover, the same segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during 2022–2028.

The flowable hemostats market, by end user, is segmented into hospitals & clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, and others. In 2022, the hospitals & clinics segment holds the largest share of the market. However, the ambulatory surgery center segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the flowable hemostats market from 2022 to 2028.

Directly Purchase Premium Copy of Flowable Hemostats Market Growth Report (2022-2028) at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00015216/

Browse Adjoining Reports:

Hemostats Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product (Thrombin Based Hemostats, Combination Hemostats, Gelatin Based Hemostats, Collagen Based Hemostats, and Oxidized Regenerated Cellulose Based Hemostats); End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Other End Users); and Geography

Active Hemostatic Agents Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product Type (thrombin based hemostats, surgical sealants, combination products); End User (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, specialty clinics)

Hemostasis and Tissue Sealing Agents Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - By Product Type (Topical Hemostats, Adhesive and Tissue Sealing Agents); End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical centers, Home Care Settings) and Geography

Absorbable Hemostat Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product (Thrombin based, Cellulose based, Collagen based, Gelatin based Hemostat); Formulation (Matrix and gel hemostats, Sheet and pad hemostat, Powder hemostat, Sponge hemostat); Application (General surgery, Orthopedic surgery, Cardiovascular surgery, Reconstructive Surgery); End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others) and Geography

Gelatin-Based Plasma Expander Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type (Polygeline, Succinylated Gelatin); Source of Gelatin (Porcine, Bovine); Application (Preoperative Prevention, Extracorporeal Circulation And Dialysis)

Bovine-based Collagen for Biomedical Applications Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - By Application (Collagen-based Scaffolds, Bone Graft Substitutes, Cartilage Repairs, Skin Substitutes, Hemostats, Wound Dressings)

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/flowable-hemostats-market