International Money Express, Inc. to Release Second Quarter 2022 Earnings

MIAMI, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMXI) (the “Company” or “Intermex”), will release Second Quarter 2022 earnings before the start of trading on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Management will host a conference call on August 3, 2022, at 9:00 am ET to discuss the Company’s financial and operating results. The conference call can be accessed as follows:



by dialing 1-855-327-6837 (domestic) or 1-631-891-4304 (international) and requesting the International Money Express Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call; or

via webcast at https://investors.intermexonline.com/news-events/events

An audio replay of the conference call will be available from approximately 12:00 pm ET on August 3, 2022, until 11:59 pm ET on August 17, 2022, and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international), and providing the passcode 10019811 or by accessing Intermex’s website at https://investors.intermexonline.com/.

About International Money Express, Inc.

Founded in 1994, International Money Express applies proprietary technology enabling consumers to send money from the United States and Canada to 16 countries in Latin America, including Mexico and Guatemala, eight countries in Africa, and two countries in Asia. The Company provides the digital movement of money through a network of agent retailers in the United States and Canada; through Company-operated stores; digitally online through a mobile app; and via the Company’s website. Transactions are executed and paid through thousands of retail and bank locations in Latin America, Africa, and Asia. Intermex is headquartered in Miami, Florida, with international offices in Puebla, Mexico, and Guatemala City, Guatemala. For more information about Intermex, please visit www.intermexonline.com.

