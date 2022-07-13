Neuronetics Recognized as Top Non-Invasive Devices Provider in 2022

MALVERN, Pa., July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM), a commercial stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from neurohealth disorders, including drug resistant depression, is named Top Non-Invasive Devices Provider in 2022 by MedTech Outlook magazine for its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health.



“We are grateful to be recognized as a trailblazer in the neurohealth space,” said Keith J. Sullivan, President, and CEO of Neuronetics. “To know that people’s lives have changed and improved because of NeuroStar confirms our technology’s capabilities of relieving the crippling symptoms of depression.”

Along with the recognition is an article on MedicalTechOutlook.com featuring Neuronetics’ advanced technology and the company’s plan to continue spreading awareness. Additionally, NeuroStar’s Mental Health Awareness month campaign was mentioned, indicating how NeuroStar is helping thousands of people, including mental health advocate and former Major League Baseball Player Drew Robinson. The article also highlighted the recent FDA clearance to use NeuroStar as an adjunct for treating adults with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

“As we continue to be leaders in the neurohealth space, receiving FDA clearance to use NeuroStar to treat OCD validates that our innovative technology is proven to be effective in treating various psychiatric conditions, allowing us to offer a real solution for patients suffering from depression and OCD,” said Mr. Sullivan.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc. believes that mental health is as important as physical health. As a global leader in neuroscience and the largest TMS company in the industry, Neuronetics is redefining patient and physician expectations by designing and developing products that improve the quality of life for people suffering from psychiatric disorders who are not finding success with traditional antidepressants. In 2008, Neuronetics launched the first ever transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy called NeuroStar® Advanced Therapy to help patients achieve remission. It is an FDA-cleared, non-drug, noninvasive treatment for adults with major depressive disorder (MDD) who have failed to receive satisfactory improvement from prior antidepressant medication in the current episode and as an adjunct for adults with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). Neuronetics’ NeuroStar® Advanced Therapy system is today’s leading TMS treatment for MDD and OCD, with over four million treatments delivered. NeuroStar is widely researched and backed by the largest clinical data set of any TMS system for depression, including the world’s largest depression Outcomes Registry. Neuronetics is committed to transforming lives by offering an exceptional treatment option that produces extraordinary results for psychiatric. For safety information and indications for use, visit NeuroStar.com.

