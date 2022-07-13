Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. Commemorates Centennial Celebrations With a Citywide Impact Day of Service

INDIANAPOLIS, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WHAT: Press Conference announcing Sigma Gamma Rho's Centennial Impact Day (Day of Service) and week-long celebrations. Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc. Centennial Celebrations will launch with their Impact Day across The City of Indianapolis. The trailblazing organization founded in Indianapolis, IN, in 1922 on Butler University's campus will deploy over two thousand members/volunteers to serve the Indy community in various capacities. This monumental day will kick off with 500 members giving back at Indy's hub for community innovation - The Flanner House, followed by their Swim 1922 swim clinics hosted at IUPUI, and over 50+ empowerment workshops at the Indiana Convention Center and more.

CONFIRMED SPEAKERS/ATTENDEES:

International Grand Basileus of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. Rasheeda S. Liberty

City of Indianapolis Mayor Joseph "Joe" Hogsett

President James M. Danko, Butler University

Brandon Cosby, CEO of Flanner House

WHEN: Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at 10:00 AM

WHERE: Flanner House

2424 Doctor MLK Jr St, Indianapolis, IN 46208

ABOUT SIGMA GAMMA RHO SORORITY INC.

Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. was organized on Nov. 12, 1922, in Indianapolis, Indiana, by seven young educators: Mary Lou Allison Gardner Little, Dorothy Hanley Whiteside, Vivian Irene White Marbury, Nannie Mae Gahn Johnson, Hattie Mae Annette Dulin Redford, Bessie Mae Downey Rhoades Martin, and Cubena McClure. The group became an incorporated national collegiate sorority on Dec. 30, 1929, when a charter was granted to the Alpha chapter at Butler University. Sigma Gamma Rho has welcomed more than 100,000 collegiate and professional women from every profession. The sorority has more than 500 chapters in the United States, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, Germany, South Korea, U.S. Virgin Islands, and the United Arab Emirates. Additional information on this sorority can be found at https://www.sgrho1922.org/sgr.

ABOUT FLANNER HOUSE

For 123 years, Flanner House of Indianapolis has been at the epicenter of helping people move to a place of self-reliance and self-sufficiency. I am honored and humbled to continue in this historic position of leadership as we strive for improving the quality of life for residents on the Northwest side of Indianapolis. Focusing on Education, Employment, Wellness, Peace and Safety, and Economic Development, and Food Justice, Flanner House is prepared to serve the evolving needs of our area residents. Learn more at www.flannerhouse.org.

