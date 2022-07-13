Healthcare Asset Management Market Size [2020-2027] Worth USD 84.48 Billion | Exhibiting a CAGR of 28.9%

Pune, India, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global healthcare asset management market size is predicted to reach USD 84.48 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 28.9% during the forecast period. The increasing technological advancement has led to high demand for asset management solutions in medical facilities, which, in turn, will accelerate the healthcare asset management market growth. Moreover, the introduction of wireless connectivity in asset management solutions will contribute positively to the healthcare asset management market growth during the forecast period, mentioned in a report, titled “Healthcare Asset Management Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Radiofrequency Identification (RFID), Real-time Location Systems (RTLS), Others), By Application (Staff Management, Equipment Tracking, Patient Tracking, Supply Chain Management) By End User (Hospitals, Laboratories, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027” the market size stood at USD 11.00 billion in 2019.





The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 Forecast Period 2019 to 2026 CAGR 28.9% 2027 Value Projection USD 84.48 Billion Base Year 2019 Market Size in 2019 11.002 Billion Historical Data for 2016 to 2018 No. of Pages 135





We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.





Competitive Landscape:

Partnership between STANLEY Healthcare and Sonitor to Aid Market Sales

STANLEY Healthcare, a global leader in innovative solutions and technology for healthcare facilities announced that it has collaborated with Sonitor for the integration of Sonitor’s proprietary Sense High Definition Ultrasound indoor positioning technology into its AeroScout® Real-Time Location System (RTLS) platform. The partnership expansion between the companies can be a critical factor in accelerating the healthcare asset management market revenue during the forecast period owing to the implementation of cost-effective RTLS solutions with no complications and convenience.

Furthermore, Vice President of Product Strategy & Business Development, STANLEY Healthcare, Gabi Daniely, said in a statement, “The key value delivered by RTLS solutions is the detailed information they generate on the interactions of patients, staff and assets as they move about the hospital. This data gives hospitals unique insight into complex care processes, driving improved care delivery, streamlined workflows and cost savings. This insight depends on the ability to locate accurately and reliably at the room and sub-room level. He further added. “With this technology, hospitals can more quickly and easily adopt advanced RTLS applications such as Patient Flow, Staff Workflow and PAR level Asset Management. The result is an even more compelling ROI for RTLS solutions.”

Market Segmentations:

Segmentation By Product Radiofrequency Identification (RFID)

Real-time location systems (RTLS)

Others By Application Staff Management

Equipment Tracking

Patient Tracking

Supply Chain Management By End Users Hospitals

Laboratories

Others





Regional Analysis:

Favorable Reimbursement Policies to Propel Market in North America

North America dominated the market in 2019 and is predicted to remain dominant during the forecast period owing to the rising digitalization in healthcare. The favorable reimbursement policies and government initiatives will encourage growth in North America. The increasing private and public funding for the adoption of healthcare asset management solutions will further enable growth in the region. For instance, in June 2019, the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC) released the Cooperative Agreement Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO).

The objective of this program is to enable developments in the technical standards essential to attain interoperability among healthcare IT systems. Asia Pacific is expected to witness high demand during the forecast period owing to the developing healthcare infrastructure. The growing spending for the development of healthcare IT in emerging nations will healthcare asset management market trends

The Report Lists the Main Companies in the Healthcare Asset Management Market:

IBM Corporation

Stanley Healthcare

CenTrak, Inc.

AiRISTA Flow

Versus Technology, Inc.

Zebra Technologies,

GE Healthcare

Sonitor

AeroScout Inc.

Others





Table of Content:

Global Healthcare Asset Management Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Radiofrequency Identification (RFID) Real-time location systems (RTLS) Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Staff Management Equipment Tracking Patient Tracking Supply Chain Management Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals Laboratories Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

North America Healthcare Asset Management Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Radiofrequency Identification (RFID) Real-time location systems (RTLS) Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Staff Management Equipment Tracking Patient Tracking Supply Chain Management Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals Laboratories Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Country U.S. Canada

Europe Healthcare Asset Management Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Radiofrequency Identification (RFID) Real-time location systems (RTLS) Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Staff Management Equipment Tracking Patient Tracking Supply Chain Management Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals Laboratories Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Country/Sub Region U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Scandinavia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Healthcare Asset Management Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Radiofrequency Identification (RFID) Real-time location systems (RTLS) Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Staff Management Equipment Tracking Patient Tracking Supply Chain Management Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals Laboratories Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Country/Sub Region Japan China India Australia Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific



TOC Continued……..





