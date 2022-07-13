Global Fox Nuts Market Is Expected to Reach $87.10 Million by 2031: AMR

Portland, OR, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global fox nuts market generated $38.90 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $87.10 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2022 to 2031.The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Increase in inclination of customers toward healthy snacks, increase in the number of health-conscious people, high nutritious content of fox nuts and its flexible consumption with soups and vegetables, and rise in standard of living among people are expected to drive the growth of the global fox nuts market. On the other hand, adverse health problems due the excess consumption are expected to hinder the growth to some extent. However, anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties of fox nuts are expected to create ample opportunities for the industry.

COVID-19 Scenario

The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a negative impact on the growth of the global fox nuts market, owing to the presence of lockdowns in various countries across the globe. The market experienced supply chain disruptions due to trade and lockdown restrictions, which adversely decreased its demand. Thus, COVID-19 has had a negative impact on the market.

However, with the rise in penetration of online sales channel and increase in health-conscious individuals, the market is expected to recoup soon.

The report offers a detailed segmentation on the global fox nuts market based on type, nature, application, distribution channel and region

Based on type, the processed segment held the largest market share in 2021, garnering more than four-fifths of the global market. The raw segment, on the other hand, is predicted to cite the fastest CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period.

Based on nature, the conventional segment held the majority market share in 2021, holding nearly two-third of the global market. The organic segment, on the other hand, is predicted to cite the fastest CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific region held the lion’s share in 2021, garnering more than one third of the global market. The Europe region, on the other hand, is predicted to cite the fastest CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period.

The key players analyzed in the global fox nuts market report include Caryopses Pvt. Ltd., Deliciano Global Pvt. Ltd., Hindustan Foreign Traders, Hunan Cereals, Oils and Foodstuffs Import and Export Group Co. Ltd., Indulge Foods Private Limited, Karnavati Spices, M N Foods, Madhubani Makhana, Mahaveer Udhyog, and Makhana Amrit Mantra Pte. Ltd.

