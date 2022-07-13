ApartmentLove Impresses with Solid Organic Growth in Major Rental Markets Across the United States

CALGARY, Alberta, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ApartmentLove Inc. (CSE: APLV) (“ApartmentLove” or the “Company”), a leading provider of online home and apartment rental marketing services to landlords and renters in more than 30-countries on 5-continents around the world, is pleased to announce that it is now tracking in 93.7% of observed markets across the US, more than doubling its comparable positions from last month.



Company research suggests more than 100-million people search for residential rental properties across the United States every month. Focusing efforts on just 125 of the most commonly searched keywords amongst the largest US rental markets, accounting for more than 5-million monthly active searches, ApartmentLove is now tracking on page 1, 2, or 3 of Google search results in nearly 50 of the largest markets across the United States.

Trevor Davidson, President & CEO of ApartmentLove explained, “Our material investments in Search Engine Optimization combined with fine tuning the ApartmentLove.com user experience is fueling our rapid organic expansion.” Mr. Davidson added, “Major search engines connecting millions of renters searching accommodations across the United States are celebrating our progress by showcasing ApartmentLove.com as the professional, trustworthy, and proven effective rental platform desired by new graduates, young professionals, and sophisticated renters in the largest and most competitive markets nationwide.”

In combination with its growth through acquisition program, the Company is actively hiring for business development representatives to drive top-line sales through monthly recurring listing subscriptions to property management companies, apartment building owners, and private landlords across the US.

