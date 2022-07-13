With 5.5% CAGR, Data Center Infrastructure Market Worth USD 142.31 Billion by 2027

Pune, India, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global data center infrastructure market size is projected to grow from USD 94.56 billion in 2019 to USD 142.31 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights, in its report titled, “Data Center Infrastructure Market Forecast, 2022-2027.” As per the report, expanding utilization of data centers by companies amid the COVID-19 pandemic is fueling the growth of this market.





With work from home becoming a normal practice for most organizations due to the coronavirus, the adoption of data center infrastructures among enterprises has spiked since the pandemic erupted. These systems are enabling companies to effectively utilize cloud computing technologies and ensure the productivity of employees working from remote locations.

For example, employees of Cyxtera Technologies, a colocation provider based in Florida, have been accessing company systems through secure solutions provided by Appgate. In India, the data center division of The Hiranandani Group, Yotta Infrastructure, has been heavily investing to automate processes and when lockdown was announced in the country, it was strongly positioned to harness data center infrastructures to continue everyday office tasks. Thus, data centers, along with cloud-based solutions, are playing a critical role in minimizing the disruptions caused in the business world by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Drivers and Restraints:

Promising Emergence of Data Center Startups to Broaden Market Outlook

The steadily spreading presence of data center startup companies is turning out to be a major booster for the data center infrastructure market growth. These startups are constantly innovating and providing novel services and solutions, catering to the niche demands of end-users. For example, Colorado-based Axellio develops and offers hyper-converged infrastructure, micro-data-center services, and micro-cloud solutions through its MicroDataCenter Platform. The company has been providing its products and services to the US Air Force since its inception.

Similarly, Texas-based Compass Datacenters has earned fame for its modules comprising edge data-center capabilities, colocation solutions, software-as-a-service (SaaS), and cloud computing technologies. Another example is Aeponyx, a Canada-based enterprise that engineers network-switch chips developed by combining micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) with silicon photonics. In 2019, the company raised CAD 7.9 million in a funding round, which it intends to use to transform data center infrastructure management and lower energy consumption.

Several more startups specializing in data centers have spawned in the past few years and their innovations have considerably augmented the potential of this market.

Regional Insights:

Increasing Investments in Digitization of Business Processes to Aid the North America Market

North America is expected to dominate the data center infrastructure market share during the forecast period owing to the rising investments by small & medium enterprises (SMEs) and startup companies in digitizing their business processes. As a result, the adoption of data centers and cloud-based solutions has risen at a prolific rate across private companies in the US and Canada. In 2019, the North America market size stood at USD 35.84 billion.

In Europe, the conversion and up-gradation of old IT infrastructures into new, modern data center systems are propelling the growth of the regional market. On the other hand, the market in Asia Pacific is primarily driven by the rapid adoption of data centers by businesses, especially in India and China, where technological transformation of organizations has witnessed tremendous acceleration over the past decade.





Report Coverage:

The report offers valuable insights obtained by thorough study done by our researchers. An extensive research was conducted to provide the estimated size of the market. The data used to project the shares for multiple segments at the country, regional, and global levels is obtained from in-depth interviews with numerous stakeholders. Furthermore, we have gained access to several global and regional paid databases to deliver precise information to make business investment decisions easy.

Competitive Landscape:

Portfolio Expansion through Acquisitions to be the Marquee Strategy for Key Players

With an eye to speedily diversify and expand offerings, leading companies have been making strategic acquisitions and entrenching their position in the market. Besides this strategy, key players are also regularly launching innovative products to enlarge their market share and further enhance their brand value.

List of Key Players Covered in the Report:

RACKWISE (Denver, United States)

UnityOneCloud (California, United States)

Nlyte Software Inc. (New Jersey, United States)

ABB Ltd (Zürich, Switzerland)

CommScope Inc. (North Carolina, United States)

Sunbird Software (New Jersey, United States)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Shenzhen, China)

Siemens AG (Munich, Germany)

Vertiv Group Corp. (Columbus, Ohio)

IBM Corporation (New York, United States)

Johnson Controls Inc. (Cork, Ireland)





