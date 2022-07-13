Dallas, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geembi is a home decor brand renowned for its creative designs and unique gifts. The company mainly produces quilt bed sets, blankets, doormats, Native American blankets, etc. They strive to bring a fresh start to their client’s dream homes by designing products that soothe and inspire them daily with faith, hope, and love. It would be fantastic since the world desperately needs more loving hearts, and Geembi is honored to be a part of that journey.

The designers at Geembi are dedicated to unique designed products: quilts, sofas, or blankets. At Geembi, customers will be sure to find gifts for everyone on their gift list or buy something nice for themselves. The mission of Geembi is to round up unique and thoughtful gifts for their customer’s families, whether for a birthday, anniversary, or just because these unique gifts can help them feel warm and fuzzy – inside and out. The vision of Geembi is clear: to bring love, hope, and inspiration to people who need it most. They are not just here to provide their clients with gorgeous home decor items. They are here to provide an experience.

Geembi.com is ready to be the next and final stop when shopping for home decor items. Whether people are on the hunt for new quilts and curious about what size suits them the best, or they have need-to-know questions about their order, clients will find all the answers they need here. If potential customers have questions, this page does not answer any suggestions on articles; inform the officials by contacting them via support@geembi.com.

Order processing:

The order goes through the following steps once it has been placed. Customers will receive three emails:

1. Order Confirmation

2. Shipment Confirmation

3. Delivery Status Notification.

Processing Time: All orders are processed within 5 – 7 business days. It takes 1 – 3 days to ship the order to the company’s warehouse, but the name and address are shipped out.

Shipping Time: Clients will receive the order from 7 – 12 business days (depending on the destination) from when it is shipped out, not when the order is placed.

If the company is experiencing a high volume of orders or extreme weather conditions in some parts of the country, shipments may be delayed by a few days. Clients are requested to allow additional days in transit for delivery. If there is a significant delay in the shipment of the order, Geembi customer service will contact their clients via email. Currently, there is NO return policy for change of mind or errors clients make in their orders. Geembi only accepts returns or exchanges for the item they purchased is defective within 30 days of delivery.

If potential clients have any questions about the delivery and shipment of their order or shop their unique products from their online store, click https://geembi.com/.



