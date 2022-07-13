Branded Legacy, Inc. Acquires Astound NMN from Rimrock Gold Corp.

Orlando, FL, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Branded Legacy, Inc. (OTCQB: BLEG), a holding company focused on the commercial development of hemp and cannabinoid-infused beverages, along with an array of CBD topicals and tinctures is pleased to announce it has finalized an Asset Purchase Agreement with Rimrock Gold Corp. (OTC Pink: RMRK) to acquire Astound NMN.



Astound NMN is an established brand of NMN supplements. These supplements are designed to increase cellular functionality by optimizing the energy cycle and metabolic function. Its signature NMN formulation has the power to reduce age-related effects, increased energy and cognitive function. In addition, it has the ability to improved digestion, metabolism and cardiac function, immune system support, anti-inflammatory abilities, blood sugar regulation, and much more.



NMN, or nicotinamide mononucleotide, is a molecule naturally occurring in all life forms. It is a vitamin B3 (niacin) derivative, which can also be found in various vegetables, fruits, and meat. In its naturally produced state, NMN is a precursor to NAD+, meaning it becomes NAD+ through a series of chemical transformations. NAD+, or nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide, is a molecule that naturally occurs in all life forms. NAD+ is a coenzyme that converts nutrient energy so that it can be used by cells. The levels of NAD+ in someone's cells determines the speed of their aging process. The molecule acts as a coenzyme in many critical biological processes, including metabolism, aging, cell death, DNA repair, and gene expression.



A recent 60 day study showed the rise in the levels of NAD+/NADH at day 30 by 11.3% and day 60 by 38% illustrated the potential of Uthever to raise the levels of NAD+ in the cells, which is linked to higher energy levels and an anti-aging effect. Increased sensitivity to insulin has also been linked to anti-aging.



Brandon Spikes, Chairman of Branded Legacy, Inc., concluded, “This is a great acquisition to add to our portfolio. We are excited to get this product moving. Spikes CBDX is about developing products that promote natural recovery. Astound NMN lines up with our purpose of sustainability and being a well-rounded natural health company”



Under the terms of the Agreement, Branded Legacy will acquire all of the assets of Astound NMN from Rimrock Gold in exchange for the issuance of 33,334 Non-dilutive Preferred Series D shares of Branded Legacy.



