Tribune Executive Colin McMahon Joins StartupNation as Chief Operating Officer

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StartupNation Media Group announced today that Colin McMahon has been appointed Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately.

Most recently, Mr. McMahon was Editor-in-Chief at Chicago Tribune and Chief Content Officer for Tribune Publishing. He also coaches and consults with media companies across the world on digital transformation and audience development.

Mr. McMahon brings more than a decade of digital media innovation to the StartupNation role, atop an award-winning career as a local, national and international journalist. As chief content officer of Tribune Publishing, Mr. McMahon led efforts across Tribune's 10 markets to reimagine and restructure newsrooms for the digital age. Whether as editor or executive, Mr. McMahon has focused on content strategy, audience analytics and culture change. He has run editorial operations at Tribune's syndication arm, Tribune Content Agency; cultivated strong relationships with media platforms including Google and Meta; and helped launch Blue Sky Innovation, a digital business vertical that covered the startup and entrepreneurship space in Chicago.

"We are so thrilled and honored to have Colin joining StartupNation Media," said Jeff Sloan, founder and Chief Executive Officer. "I know we will make an incredibly dynamic team, and I am confident that Colin will help StartupNation deliver on our huge potential."

Mr. McMahon said the strength of the StartupNation brand and the growing customer need for credible content around entrepreneurship drew him to the opportunity.

"More people than ever are branching out on their own, starting side hustles, even trying to be intrapreneurs within their current companies," Mr. McMahon said. "As a journalist, I love the energy and dynamism that dominates this space. As an executive, I see vast potential to serve our audience and our clients alike with content and services that help them reach their goals."

As Chief Operating Officer, Mr. McMahon will oversee the day-to-day functions of StartupNation, directly supervising the editorial and product teams while working closely with sales and marketing.

"Colin's expertise--not just in content but also in partnerships and revenue--will be a huge asset as StartupNation develops new and better ways for brands to connect with our audiences," said Gary Cohn, StartupNation publisher. "And with his experience in all aspects of media M&A, StartupNation will be well-positioned to chart its future."

