Jazz at the Ballroom Presents 'Take Me Back to Manhattan'

NEW YORK, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Sept. 3, 2022, California-based nonprofit Jazz at the Ballroom (JATB) comes to Chelsea Table + Stage with Take Me Back to Manhattan. The concert is a tribute to New York through the American Songbook and is a live version of JATB's recent Emmy-nominated show filmed at the Carlyle Hotel in New York.

Comedian and host of NPR's Ask Me Another, Ophira Eisenberg, takes the stage with eight award-winning musicians including Alphonso Horne, Anais Reno, Vanisha Gould, Konrad Paszkudzki, and Olivia Chindamo to celebrate New York through words and music. Songs include Autumn in New York, How About You, Lullaby of Birdland, and New York, New York.

"From its earliest days in the twentieth century, the American Songbook has had a love affair with New York," says Suzanne Waldowski, Executive Director of JATB. "The city is the birthplace of the Songbook and so many great songs from the genre remind us that, despite all the headaches and hassles of life in the city, it's a magical place to be."

For more information and purchase tickets, go to www.jazzattheballroom.com

Media Contacts:

Suzanne W. Roche/650-868-0465

suzanne@jazzattheballroom.com

Stacie Fasola/650-703-2753

stacie.fasola@wnwnpr.com

**********

About The Organization

Jazz at the Ballroom (JATB), is a California-based nonprofit that celebrates America's truly original art form—classic jazz. They work with the world's most talented musicians, focusing on the American Songbook, and the timeless elegance the music embraces. Through their concerts, scholarship program, school workshops, and work at nursing homes and hospitals, JB works to keep this unforgettable music available for all and foster a love of music in future generations. For more information: www.jazzattheballroom.com, Facebook: jazzattheballroom, Instagram: @jazzattheballroom

