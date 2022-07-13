SADA Appoints Sandy Hogan as Chief Revenue Officer to Lead Global Sales Go-To-Market and International Expansion

Former VMware, Rackspace, and Cisco Executive Joins SADA to Drive Hyper-Growth in New Global Markets and Unleash the Power of Google Cloud Worldwide



LOS ANGELES, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SADA , a leading business and technology consultancy and award-winning Google Cloud Partner, today announced the appointment of Sandy Hogan as its first-ever global Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In this role, Hogan will focus on delivering SADA’s “Customer for Life'' mission, providing value at every stage of a customer's lifecycle through a new outcome-based go-to-market (GTM) model. As CRO, Hogan will also lead SADA’s hyper-growth journey globally, working collaboratively across the organization to ensure the company is listening, anticipating, and solving customers’ unique needs while mapping SADA’s unparalleled services to unleash the full value of Google Cloud.

Hogan joins SADA with 20 years of experience and a proven track record of driving massive growth through her customer-first approach. Most recently, Hogan led the $10 billion VMware partner ecosystem and its commercial business. Before VMware, she was executive vice president and general manager at Rackspace and HERE for Americas, where she led new customer segments, the full customer lifecycle, and transformed business models. Prior to that, Hogan spent 15 years with Cisco Systems in various GTM and transformation roles helping customers improve their business outcomes.

“SADA's mission to build a ‘Forever-Company’ rooted in providing incredible value to customers deeply resonated with my values,” said Sandy Hogan, CRO at SADA. “SADA’s unparalleled culture, supported by its best-in-class talent, provides the opportunity for us to create a whole new category of capabilities and further innovate across the business. I am thrilled to be a part of SADA’s next chapter of growth and look forward to what we will achieve together.”

SADA has seen explosive growth and has continued to expand its footprint to better serve its customer base on a global scale. In 2021, SADA opened a global delivery center in Armenia to provide additional delivery and support services to its global customer base and to develop the technical capabilities of aspiring IT workers in a region that is rapidly becoming a popular European technology hub. SADA also acquired ByteWave Digital (now SADA India) to provide 24/7 support and delivery services to qualified customers worldwide. In response to the uptick in cloud-native companies and cloud adoption in Canada, SADA recently announced new customer growth, talent acquisition, and leadership expansion in the region. Most recently, SADA expanded its sales organization in the UK and Ireland with additional sales and engineering leadership appointments, following growing demand in the region. SADA has plans to continue talent acquisition to further support sales and pre-sales engineering throughout EMEA.

“SADA's continued success is measured by the long-lasting impact we make on our customers and their transformation journey and Sandy's customer-first approach aligns with our customer for life business model, which made her a perfect addition to our team. I’m excited to welcome her to the SADA family and look forward to the global growth we will experience with her on board,” said Tony Safoian, president and CEO of SADA.

Hogan officially starts in her new position on July 18th, with global sales and GTM responsibilities.

