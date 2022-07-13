AvePoint Hires Channel Industry Veteran Heather Murray as Chief Channel Officer

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AvePoint (NASDAQ: AVPT), the most advanced SaaS and data management platform provider, today announced the appointment of Heather Murray as Chief Channel Officer. In this role, Murray will lead the company’s efforts to expand relationships with managed service providers, solution providers, and systems integrators, grow the Global Partner Program, and accelerate global distribution networks and cloud marketplace presence.



Murray is a renowned channel veteran who joins AvePoint from TD SYNNEX, a leading IT distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. Murray brings more than 30 years of experience in channel management, demand generation, partner recruitment, brand management, and building high performance teams, connecting with thought leaders across industries to discover new routes to market and executing profitable demand generation strategies.

“I am excited to join AvePoint at this important moment in the company’s history as it continues to invest and expand its global channel business,” said Heather Murray, Chief Channel Officer, AvePoint. “With my experience in leading go-to-market and sales strategy, organizational transformation, marketing, and partner recruitment, I look forward to helping AvePoint build on its strong foundation to further capitalize on collaboration security revenue opportunities.”

As AvePoint continues to strategically accelerate channel growth, the company also appointed Angela Choo as VP of Channel, Asia. Choo is a seasoned channel executive with more than 20 years of experience leading business alliances, managed services, business development, partner management and go-to-market strategy. She previously led the APAC business and managed strategic partnerships at BitTitan. Additionally, Choo has held leadership positions at Microsoft Singapore, where she drove small and medium sized business transformation, and Ingram Micro, where she managed the ASEAN cloud business, launched the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace and supported partner and business growth for a variety of SaaS providers.

“Rapid digitalization transformation in Asia Pacific is reshaping the region,” said Angela Choo, VP of Channel, Asia, AvePoint. “AvePoint together with our channel partners have a tremendous opportunity to capitalize on this transformation in APAC, and I look forward to working with partners by establishing ourselves as the trusted advisor to MSP, VAR, cloud consultants and IP co-creators in expanding their cloud offerings and profitability.”

Continued Growth and Innovation in AvePoint’s Global Channel Program

As part of AvePoint’s continued investment in evolving its channel business, the company also announced today the launch of its Certified AvePoint Professional Services (CAPS). CAPS builds upon the newly launched AvePoint Certification Program, which in six months has resulted in 1,100 certifications and over 3,000 hours of training completed. As a result, more partner engineers, pre-sales teams and product specialists have been trained in AvePoint’s leading technology to grow the partner ecosystem, which has expanded to over 3,500 partners and over 100 distributors and cloud marketplaces since launching the Global Partner Program one year ago.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Heather and Angela to the AvePoint team,” said Dr. Tianyi Jiang, Co-Founder and CEO, AvePoint. “Elevating our indirect sales business and prioritizing it across our entire company is one of our key areas of growth, and with Heather and Angela’s leadership we will continue to invest in a world-class channel program.”

To learn more about the AvePoint channel business, please visit https://www.avepoint.com/partners.

