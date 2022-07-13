MANTA Automated Data Lineage is Now Integrated with IBM Cloud Pak for Data

ТАMPA, Fla., July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MANTA , the data lineage platform, today announced it is working with IBM to drive data-driven success for enterprise-level customers. MANTA’s data lineage platform is now available with IBM Cloud Pak for Data to provide businesses with historical, indirect and technical data lineage capabilities.



Data is among an organization’s most critical assets, yet the volume and complexity of today’s data ecosystems are rife with blind spots that result in slower data delivery, increased number of incidents and unreliable business insights. Having a clear and comprehensive view of all data flows is critical for organizations to help ensure they are maximizing the value of their data governance frameworks and reinforcing overall data management strategies.

MANTA’s automated data lineage platform is designed to provide a line of sight into data environments by building a powerful map of all data flows, sources, transformations and dependencies to help improve data governance, streamline migration projects and accelerate incident resolution.

Through this new agreement with IBM, MANTA Automated Data Lineage for IBM Cloud Pak for Data is now available to clients who are using IBM’s data fabric solution for data governance and privacy . This enables clients to add MANTA’s capabilities for historical, indirect, and technical data lineage to Watson Knowledge Catalog in IBM Cloud Pak for Data to help them perform effective impact and root cause analyses, meet common regulatory compliance standards, and gain deeper insights into data quality issues.

“By integrating with IBM Cloud Pak for Data through Watson Knowledge Catalog, this ensures that customers have the tools needed to make informed, data-driven decisions that drive their business forward,” said Petr Stipek, vice president of partnerships at MANTA. “This integration enables customers to harness the power of their data to adapt quickly to changing needs, address challenges as they occur and capture new opportunities as businesses evolve.”

“Businesses rely on data and AI, but many struggle with data silos that make it difficult to ensure their teams have access to high-quality data without jeopardizing governance and privacy. That’s why clients are turning to IBM to help them adopt a data fabric architecture designed so they can get the right data in the right hands at the right time, regardless of where it resides,” said Michael Gilfix, vice president of product management for data and AI, IBM. “The launch of MANTA Automated Data Lineage on Cloud Pak for Data is the latest example of how IBM is delivering new data fabric capabilities so businesses can build a trusted, business-ready data foundation.”

Click here to learn more about MANTA Automated Data Lineage for IBM Cloud Pak for Data.

MANTA is a world-class data lineage platform that helps fix your blind spots and offers a line of sight into your data environment. By automatically scanning your data environment, MANTA builds a powerful map of all data flows and delivers it through a native UI and other channels to both technical and non-technical users. With MANTA, everyone gets full visibility and control of their data pipeline. Visit getmanta.com to learn how MANTA can help your company leverage data as a true corporate asset.

