Vet-Founded Pet Company Celebrates 10th Anniversary With New Advisory Board and Pet Parent Promotion

NAPERVILLE, Ill., July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vetnique Labs CEO and founder Dr. James Bascharon always knew he'd become a vet. His veterinarian father immigrated to America from Egypt, seeking the American Dream that would provide a better life for his family. Dr. Bascharon grew up watching and learning about pet health in his father's exam room, seeing firsthand the impact proper care could have on families.

"The story of Vetnique really began in my early childhood days when I realized that what I wanted most was to care for animals. Seeing the impact that my father was having on pet families and our community was inspiring. I'd often join him in the exam rooms as his assistant, admiring the effect he had on his patients and their families. I realized that was the career path and purpose I wanted to pursue," said Dr. James Bascharon, DVM.

Following in the footsteps of their father, both he and his sister became vets, but Dr. Bascharon knew there was more to be done for animals and their families.

"Once I was a practicing vet myself, I saw firsthand how many pet health issues could be prevented through proper nutrition and supplements. It occurred to me that I could make a meaningful impact on pet health and pet families, perhaps more so than as a vet alone," Dr. Bascharon said.

Ten years ago, Dr. Bascharon made his foray into entrepreneurship with Glandex® — an anal gland supplement first formulated in his home kitchen. With Glandex as its flagship product, Vetnique is now a "nose to tail" company offering a full portfolio of vet-formulated, vet-approved, and vet-recommended products. Glandex is renowned in vet clinics and homes worldwide. With a decade under Vetnique's belt, Dr. Bascharon has no plans of slowing down the innovations.

"We are going to continue to push the envelope by developing industry-first pet health products that drive pet health forward. You can expect to see more innovative Vetnique products that leverage our veterinary health expertise in doing our part to help pets live better," said Dr. Bascharon.

The brand's latest addition truly puts the "vet" into Vetnique — a Vet Advisory Board of five well-known and trusted veterinarians. This team of experts will serve to inform Vetnique consumers and pet parents on best practices and tips for optimal pet health, featuring experts in the fields of dermatology and more. Pet parents can access this information for free through the Vetnique blog, email newsletter and social channels.

To celebrate its 10-year anniversary, Vetnique is also launching a sweepstakes where 10 winners will have a chance to win a one-month supply of Vetnique products plus a custom YETI bowl.

Pet parents can enter by visiting www.vetnique.com/10-year-sweeps.

For more information:

Brandon Williams, Vetnique Labs

marketing@vetnique.com

1748 W. Jefferson Avenue, Suite 160

Naperville, Illinois 60540-5192

