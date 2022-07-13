Award-Winning Brasada Estates Announces First Closings and Move-Ins

San Dimas, CA, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brasada Estates, a magnificent enclave of luxury homes nestled atop the hillsides of the San Gabriel Mountains in San Dimas, has announced a significant milestone: its first official closings and move-ins, set to take place this month. Since its inception, this esteemed community of 65 exquisite residences by distinguished luxury homebuilder Grandway Residential has garnered strong interest and demand.

“We are elated and honored to welcome home the first owners of Brasada Estates,” said Frederick Wang, Vice President of Grandway Residential, homebuilder of Brasada Estates. “From the moment they drive through the stately gates, surrounded by a lush 277 rolling acres of stunning natural beauty with those incredible panoramic views that extend as far as downtown Los Angeles, they’ll know they have arrived. Brasada Estates immediately imparts the feeling of entering an Old-World European village. It’s truly unlike anything else.”

Priced from the low $3 millions, Brasada Estates presents superior craftsmanship in every detail of its one- and two-story residences ranging from 4 to 6 bedrooms, 4 to 6.5 bathrooms, 3-car garages and approximately 4,476 to 6,261 square feet. Designed by internationally renowned architect Danielian Associates and marketed by award-winning Kovach Marketing, Brasada Estates’ generously proportioned home sites showcase impressive designs with courtyards, grand foyers, great rooms, formal dining rooms, culinary kitchens, breakfast nooks and dual walk-in pantries, per plans. Every home includes a downstairs master suite. Multiple covered patios provide elegant indoor-outdoor entertaining spaces and master alcoves allow for private escapes.

Personalization options are also available, such as a second kitchen, extended great room, additional bedrooms or study, pool bath and wine storage. All features have been curated for luxury and comfort with energy efficiency throughout. Homebuyers can choose from a variety of richly detailed exterior options, including many colors and textures.

Following its highly popular initial release, the next phase of Brasada Estates residences is now available for sale. Prospective homebuyers are invited to tour the beautiful model homes and discover the available customization options to create their perfect homesite. “The best way to experience this community’s artistic grandeur is to see it in person,” stated Frederick. “Our Welcome Center offers incredible interactive tools to help you explore the various floor plans while giving you the opportunity to take in the pan-European architecture and grand views.”

Brasada Estates continues to receive industry acclaim, having garnered nearly one dozen nominations at The SoCal MAME awards last fall, including Best Model Homes, Best Architectural Series and Community of the Year. Earlier this year, Brasada Estates was recognized as a Silver Award Winner at the National Association of Home Builders’ (NAHB) The Nationals, receiving the honor of Community of the Year, during the International Builder Show (IBS) in Orlando, FL.

Brasada Estates luxury new home community is located near Cataract Ave. and Foothill Blvd., just five minutes from the Freeway 210 and 57 junction at 1580 Brasada Lane, San Dimas, CA 91773. Sign up on the interest list at www.BrasadaEstates.com to receive the latest information, call (833) BRASADA or email info@brasadaestates.com, and follow on Facebook and Instagram @brasadaestates. Broker cooperation is available. Reach out to a sales representative for more details.

Grandway Residential is the development division of Grandway Group, founded on a two-generation legacy of unmatched quality, impeccable service, and true integrity in homebuilding. The company is renowned for its prestigious fine homes, which can be found all across southern California. A commitment to quality homebuilding craftsmanship naturally carries over to the company’s new home communities, where a highly esteemed team is integrally involved in every detail meticulously curated for each homeowner. Driven by a passion to bring every homeowner the perfect home, Grandway Residential is proud to be a part of America’s homebuilding tradition.

