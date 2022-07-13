Video Content Management Market is projected to reach US$ 4 Billion in 2022, at a 12.9% CAGR from 2022-2032 - Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global video content management market was estimated at US$ 3.5 Billion in 2021, as per a recently published report by FMI Demand is projected to spike, garnering US$ 4 Billion in 2022 and US$ 13.5 Billion in 2032. A CAGR worth 12.9% from 2022 to 2032 is expected for the market. Organizations are turning to video-based communication solutions to improve employee collaboration and communication, such as web-based communication via video conferencing and video calling. As the pandemic began, the consumption of video content was seen to be rapidly increasing.



The adoption of video management services will be accelerated by newer technologies such as live closed captioning and face recognition-based searches powered by AI and ML. The evolution of 5G has yet to realize its full transformative potential, presenting a significant growth opportunity for the video content management market. From 2015 to 2021, video content management market worth grew at a 14.3% CAGR.

Request a Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15141

Most video communication tools are still limited to conference rooms due to the high costs and extensive infrastructure requirements associated with UCC video conferencing solutions. Furthermore, some video conferencing solutions do not support interoperability across platforms and devices, making it difficult for users to use video conferencing solutions. As a result, vendors face numerous challenges in promoting video conferencing solutions as a UCC tool.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Based on application, education and learning video content management to grow at a 12.7% CAGR from 2022-2032

On-premises video content management deployment to grow at a CAGR of 12.8% until 2032

China is expected to grow with a CAGR of 12.2% over the forecast period

The U.S market is estimated to expand at a 12.4% CAGR during the forecast period

Video content management market to experience over 3x growth until 2032

U.K, Japan and South Korea markets to be valued at US$ 562.5 Million, US$ 780.1 Million and US$ 480.5 Million respectively

“Rising online video content demands with digital transformation in enterprises, surging the need to use video-based communication solutions to improve employee collaboration and communication,” says an FMI analyst.

For critical insights, request for PDF Brochure @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/brochure/rep-gb-15141

Competitive Landscape

Some of the market key players are IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Vimeo, Inc., Brightcove Inc., Panopto, Kaltura, Inc., Kollective Technology, Inc., Dalet Digital Media Systems, Qumu Corporation, VIDIZMO LLC., and others.

IBM Corporation and Canon launched a new volumetric video technology in July 2021 to enable the creation of high-quality digital video content technology. The technology makes use of cameras and advanced data processing to enable a video point of view, providing viewers with a more immersive experience.

Brightcove partnered with Wibbitz, a video creation tool provider, in July 2021 to enable Wibbitiz access to BrightCove's video cloud platform. The platform allows users to create polished videos from scratch using Wibbitz's templates and photos, animations, transitions, video clips, and other smart media, and then distribute the videos to any other device via the Brightcove platform.

Qumu Corporation partnered with JS Group, headquartered in Florida, United States, in August 2021. Qumu Corporation hopes to launch a global channel program as a result of this collaboration. The program provides operational support, customer benefits, and incentives to assist the company in expanding its penetration in small, medium, and large businesses.

Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for creating professional quality videos for small businesses, was introduced in February 2020. To create a high-quality video for its users, the new product combines smart editing technology with an intuitive interface and access to a gallery of professionally designed video templates and other editing tools.

More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global video content management market presenting a historical analysis from 2015 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study provides essential insights on the basis of component (platform, services), deployment model (cloud and on-premise), application (education and learning, enterprises communication, marketing and client engagement, recruitment and training and virtual events), and industry vertical (BFSI, IT & telecom, healthcare & life sciences and education) across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America)

Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-15141

Key Segments Covered in the Video Content Management Market Report

Video Content Management Market by Component:

Video Content Management Platforms

Video Content Management Services

Video Content Management Market by Deployment Mode:

On-premise Video Content Management

Cloud-based Video Content Management

Video Content Management Market by Application:

Education and Learning Video Content Management

Enterprise Communication Video Content Management

Marketing and Client Engagement Video Content Management

Recruitment and Training Video Content Management

Virtual Events Video Content Management





Video Content Management Market by Vertical:

Video Content Management for BFSI

Video Content Management for IT and Telecom

Video Content Management for Healthcare and Life Sciences

Video Content Management for Education

Video Content Management for Media and Entertainment

Video Content Management for Retail and Ecommerce

Video Content Management for Other Verticals





Buy Now@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/15141

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Summary of Statistics

1.3. Key Market Characteristics & Attributes

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage

2.2. Market Definition

3. Market Risks and Trends Assessment

3.1. Risk Assessment

3.1.1. COVID-19 Crisis and Impact on Video Content Management System

3.1.2. COVID-19 Impact Benchmark with Previous Crisis

3.1.3. Impact on Market Value (US$ Mn)

3.1.4. Assessment by Key Countries

3.1.5. Assessment by Key Market Segments

3.1.6. Action Points and Recommendation for Suppliers

3.2. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.3. Formulation and Product Development Trends

4. Market Background

4.1. Video Content Management System Market, by Key Countries

4.2. Video Content Management System Market Opportunity Assessment (US$ Mn)

4.2.1. Total Available Market

4.2.2. Serviceable Addressable Market

4.2.3. Serviceable Obtainable Market

Get detailed TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-15141

About the Technology Division at Future Market Insights

The technology team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time-efficient research, and strategic recommendations with an objective to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With a repertoire of over 100+ reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has been analyzing the industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides a brief analysis of key trends including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.



Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Technology

Advanced Distribution Management Systems Market Size : Global sales of advanced distribution management systems market stood at around US$ 2,872.0 Mn in 2021, and is slated to increase at a CAGR of 20.0% to reach a valuation of US$ 12,102.0 Mn by 2029.

Component Content Management Systems Market Share : Sales of the component content management systems are expected to register a CAGR of 9% and garner revenue worth US$ 7.3 Billion during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

Hyperlocal Delivery Apps Market Trends : The hyperlocal delivery apps market revenue totaled ~US$ 952.7 Mn in 2021. The hyperlocal delivery apps market is expected to reach ~US$ 8,856.6 Mn by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 22.6% over the forecast period (2022 – 2032).

Next Generation Wireless Network Market Outlook : The global next-generation wireless network market is projected to amass a revenue of about US$ 56,782.0 million by 2032, up from US$ 28,578.0 million in 2022.

Next Generation Non Volatile Memory Market Demand : The global next generation non volatile memory market is forecasted to be valued at US$ 1,863.5 Mn by 2032, up from US$ 874 Mn in 2022, advancing at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.

Reverse Logistics Market Type : The reverse logistics market is estimated to be valued at US$ 941.58 Bn in 2022 and is anticipated to reach US$ 2,924.42 Bn by 2032, with a rapid CAGR of 12% from 2022 to 2032.

Telecom Power Systems Market Forecast : The telecom power systems market is likely to record a strong CAGR of 10.26% during the forecast period. The telecom power systems market is currently valued at US$ 4.53 Bn in 2022 and is likely to reach US$ 12.03 Bn by 2032.

Portable Monitor Market Growth : The portable monitor market is likely to record a strong CAGR of 24.13% during the forecast period. The portable monitor market is currently valued at US$ 212.84 Mn in 2022 and is likely to reach US$ 1,848.51 Mn by 2032.

Sound Reinforcement Market Technology : The sound reinforcement market is expected to record a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period 2022-2032, up from US$ 7.3 Billion in the year 2022to reach a valuation of US$ 8.5 Billion by 2032.

Optical Transport Network Market Analysis : The optical transport network market is anticipated to rise to a value of US$ 20 Billion in 2022 and likely to reach US$ 51.4 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

About Us

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/video-content-management-market

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Browse latest Market Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs