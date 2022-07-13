U.S. Solid Biofuel Market Report: Production, Consumption, Trade and Forecast to 2030 – IndexBox

NEW YORK, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox has just published a new report: U.S. – Solid Biofuels - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights'. Here is a summary of the report's key findings.



U.S. Solid Biofuel Market Statistics

Imports 154.1 Million USD Exports 1,077.6 Million USD Top Foreign Suppliers Mexico, Canada, Paraguay Top Export Destinations UK, Netherlands, Denmark

After two years of growth, the U.S. solid biofuel market was estimated at approx. $978M in 2021. This figure covers the total market size for charcoal and wood pellets. Over the past decade, consumption saw a relatively flat trend pattern. U.S. SOLID BIOFUEL MARKET

U.S. Solid Biofuel Production

In 2021, approx. 9.4M tonnes of solid biofuels were produced in the United States. In general, the total production indicated a strong increase from 2012 to 2021: its volume increased at an average annual rate of +8.4%. U.S. SOLID BIOFUEL MARKET

In value terms, solid biofuel production was estimated at $1.9B in 2021. Over the period under review, the total production indicated tangible growth from 2012 to 2021: its value increased at an average annual rate of +8.4%. U.S. SOLID BIOFUEL MARKET

U.S. Solid Biofuel Exports

In 2021, solid biofuel exports from the United States totaled 7.5M tonnes, with an increase of 2.7% against the previous year. In general, exports showed a strong expansion over the last nine years.

In value terms, exports amounted to $1.1B in 2021. Overall, exports saw a strong increase over the last nine years.

Exports by Country

The UK (5.3M tonnes) was the main destination for solid biofuel exports from the United States, accounting for a 71% share of total volume. Moreover, solid biofuel exports to the UK exceeded the volume sent to the second major destination, the Netherlands (1.2M tonnes), fivefold. Denmark (446K tonnes) ranked third in terms of total exports with a 6% share.

In value terms, the UK ($714M) remains the key foreign market for solid biofuel exports from the United States, comprising 66% of total supplies. The second position in the ranking was occupied by the Netherlands ($185M), with a 17% share of total exports. It was followed by Denmark, with a 7.5% share.

From 2012 to 2021, the average annual rate of growth in terms of value to the UK stood at +23.2%. Exports to the other major destinations recorded the following average annual rates of exports growth: the Netherlands (+12.5% per year) and Denmark (+39.3% per year).

Export Prices by Country

In 2021, the average export price for solid biofuels in the United States amounted to $144 per tonne, picking up by 4.7% against the previous year. There were significant differences in the average prices for the major external markets. In 2021, the country with the highest price was Denmark ($181 per tonne), while the average price for exports to Belgium ($87 per tonne) was amongst the lowest. From 2012 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was recorded for supplies to Denmark (+3.1%), while the prices for the other major destinations experienced mixed trend patterns.

U.S. Solid Biofuel Imports

Solid biofuel imports into the United States amounted to 385K tonnes in 2021, growing by 5.8% against the previous year's figure. Over the period under review, total imports indicated a buoyant increase from 2012 to 2021: its volume increased at an average annual rate of +10.0%.

In value terms, imports rose sharply to $154M in 2021. Overall, total imports indicated a prominent expansion from 2012 to 2021: its value increased at an average annual rate of +10.0%.

Imports by Country

Canada (196K tonnes), Mexico (126K tonnes) and Paraguay (24K tonnes) were the main suppliers of solid biofuel imports to the United States, with a combined 90% share of total purchases.

In value terms, Mexico ($64M), Canada ($43M) and Paraguay ($14M) constituted the largest solid biofuel suppliers to the United States, with a combined 78% share of total imports.

Paraguay, with a CAGR of +32.7%, saw the highest growth rate of the value of imports, among the main suppliers over the past nine years. Purchases for the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Import Prices by Country

The average import price for solid biofuels stood at $401 per tonne in 2021, increasing by 8.5% against the previous year. There were significant differences in the average prices amongst the major supplying countries. In 2021, the country with the highest price was Indonesia ($718 per tonne), while the price for Canada ($220 per tonne) was amongst the lowest. From 2012 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Mexico (+4.1%), while the prices for the other major suppliers experienced more modest paces of growth.

About IndexBox

IndexBox is a market research firm developing an AI-driven market intelligence platform that helps business analysts find actionable insights and make data-driven decisions. The platform provides data on consumption, production, trade, and prices for more than 10K+ different products across 200 countries.

For more information, please visit

Website https://www.indexbox.io

Twitter https://twitter.com/indexbox

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/IndexBox



LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/indexbox-marketing/

Product Coverage

Wood pellets and wood charcoal.

Related Links

Solid Biofuel Market

Wood Pellets Market

Wood Residues Market

Wood Pulp Market

Wood Charcoal Market