Fujifilm Announces $350 Million Investment in its U.S. Electronic Materials Business by Early 2024

North Kingstown, R.I., July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUJIFILM Electronic Materials, U.S.A., Inc., announced today the strategic investment of $350 million in its U.S. business during its fiscal year period FY21 – FY23 (April 1, 2021 – March 31, 2024). This $350 million represents approximately 35% of Fujifilm’s planned global investment of nearly $1 billion into its electronic materials business, including capital investment and R&D enhancements to meet expanding demand. This demand is based on expected long-term semiconductor market growth and the critical role that Fujifilm’s specialized chemicals and materials play in the semiconductor supply chain.

The planned U.S. investment will support the development and manufacture of Fujifilm’s broad range of semiconductor materials and chemicals, particularly Chemical Mechanical Polishing (CMP) slurry and Photolithography-related high purity materials. The investment will enable the continued expansion of manufacturing, quality, and R&D equipment at the company’s existing sites in Arizona, Rhode Island, Texas, and California. In addition to the capital investment, the company plans to add at least 120 new positions in chemistry, engineering, manufacturing, warehousing, and maintenance, by the end of 2024.

“We’re excited about Fujifilm’s expanded investment in its Electronic Materials business,” said Dr. Brian O’Donnelly, president and CEO of FUJIFILM Electronic Materials, U.S.A., Inc. “The specialized electronic materials that Fujifilm provides with innovation and secured supply chain assurances are enabling our customers to manufacture logic, memory, and other integrated circuits that power current and next-generation electronic devices. Globally, Fujifilm recognizes the importance of these materials as enabling many of the changes we see in our everyday lives, and this additional investment will ensure Fujifilm continues its growth as a leading solutions provider in this space.”

Fujifilm’s global diversified product portfolio of semiconductor materials includes photoresists, developers, cleaners, thin films, acids, chemical mechanical polishing materials (CMP slurry and post CMP cleaners) and high purity solvents. Fujifilm has earned recognition as the market share leader in many product segments, including CMP. As a result, as part of this expanded investment in electronic materials, Fujifilm has set its revenue target to 400 billion yen ($3.3 billion)* by fiscal year 2030 – compared to 146.7 billion yen ($1.2 billion)* as of fiscal year 2021. Fujifilm plans to achieve this new target by evolving into a “one-stop-shop” for semiconductor materials.

Fujifilm’s planned investment announcement comes on the heels of the company’s recently completed $88 million expansion of its electronic materials facility in Mesa, Arizona. The added 80,000 sq. ft. to the existing facility included five new buildings to expand Chemical Mechanical Polishing (CMP), high-purity solvents and process chemicals manufacturing capacity, warehousing, R&D and quality control laboratories, office space, and bulk chemical handling and storage. The expansion increased FUJIFILM Electronic Materials, U.S.A., Inc.’s manufacturing capacity by around 30%.

*Based on an exchange rate of $1 USD to 120 yen.

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Electronic Materials, U.S.A., Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation. FUJIFILM Electronic Materials, U.S.A., Inc. supplies the world's top semiconductor manufacturers with a broad array of products and services, including chemicals and advanced materials. The company’s broad product portfolio includes photoresists, formulated products, CMP slurries, and polyimides for advanced packaging. The company has state-of-the-art manufacturing labs and facilities in the U.S., including Arizona, Rhode Island, California, and Texas. For more information, please visit https://www.fujifilm.com/us/en/about/region/affiliates/electronic-materials.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, leverages its depth of knowledge and proprietary core technologies to deliver Value from Innovation in our products and services in the business segments of healthcare, materials, business innovation, and imaging. Our relentless pursuit of innovation is focused on providing social value and enhancing the lives of people worldwide. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information about Fujifilm’s Sustainable Value Plan 2030, click here.



For the year ended March 31, 2022, the company had global revenues of approximately 2.5 trillion yen (21 billion $USD at an exchange rate of 122 yen/dollar). For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.