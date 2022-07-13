Ivan Hendricks, Candor Wealth Partners Aligns With LPL Financial

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC announced today that financial advisor Ivan Hendricks, AAMS, has joined LPL, aligning with Strategic Wealth Services. He reported having served approximately $280 million AUM* and joins from Merrill Lynch.



Hendricks turned a passion for investing into a successful 16-year career of financial advisory. Through the influence of his financially astute grandfather, Hendricks was captivated by stories of investing and learned valuable nuggets of financial advice. After pursuing a degree in finance, he combined his love for investing with his desire to help people, and began guiding his clients along their financial journeys. After 16 years, Hendricks made the decision to elevate his practice by affiliating with an organization that would empower his work while respecting his ability to run his business on his terms and for the ultimate benefit of his clients.

“I spent almost a year investigating my options, going through the pros and cons and LPL always came out on top. They bring such a depth of resources through their Strategic Wealth Services that helps me do better for my clients,” said Hendricks. “Their personal approach really stood out and is completely authentic. There is a huge support system. I feel like I have a brain trust and all hands on deck behind me. It’s a well-run operation that lets me focus on what’s in the best interest for my clients.”

That freedom to do what is best for his clients is encapsulated in his company’s name: Candor Wealth Partners. Honesty and transparency are stated hallmarks of Hendricks’ business model.

“The ability to do what best serves my clients is so vitally important to me. LPL frees advisors to do what they love, while providing integrated services and support such as innovative planning software,” he added. “It’s a win/win.”

“We’ve developed comprehensive and diverse financial platforms designed with deep insights into what advisors need,” said Scott Posner, LPL executive vice president, Business Development. “Giving advisors what they need to advance their business on their terms is one of our mission-critical objectives. Today’s ever-changing financial landscape demands proven scalability and performance. We couldn’t be happier to have that acknowledged by Ivan and welcome him to the LPL team.”

Outside of advisory, Hendricks enjoys spending time with his family and pets, and engages in a variety of extracurricular activities. He loves spending time in nature and creating music and art. He has also volunteered in a variety of charity and community projects. Young people and families in transition hold a special place in his heart.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial (Nasdaq: LPLA) was founded on the principle that the firm should work for the advisor, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader in the markets we serve,** supporting over 20,000 financial advisors, and approximately 1,000 institution-based investment programs and 500 independent RIA firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-centered model and the belief that Americans deserve access to personalized guidance from a financial advisor. At LPL, independence means that advisors have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services, and technology resources that allow them to run their perfect practice. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships, because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors, so they can take care of their clients.

*Value approximated based on asset and holding details provided to LPL from the year 2021.

**Top RIA custodian (Cerulli Associates, 2020 U.S. RIA Marketplace Report); No. 1 Independent Broker-Dealer in the U.S. (Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine 1996-2021); No. 1 provider of third-party brokerage services to banks and credit unions (2020-2021 Kehrer Bielan Research & Consulting Annual TPM Report); Fortune 500 Company as of June 2021. LPL and its affiliated companies provide financial services only from the United States.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC, an SEC-registered broker-dealer and investment advisor. Member FINRA/ SIPC.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial LLC. We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “Investor Relations” or “Press Releases” section of our website.

Candor Wealth Partners and LPL Financial are separate entities.

