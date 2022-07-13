Infinicept Welcomes Authvia to Its Partner Network, Enabling Integrated Conversational Commerce

DENVER, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinicept, a leading provider of embedded payments, today announced that Authvia, the maker of conversational commerce solutions that enable instant payment acceptance on contactless channels such as text, social media, chat, email, and messenger, has joined the Infinicept Partner Network, a curated community of solution providers that helps software and fintech companies transform to the new era of software-led payments.

The collaboration between Infinicept and Authvia accelerates the trend of software-led payments, helping meet the evolving needs of companies as they embed payments into their digital experiences, leading to full control over their payments journey.

As part of the Partner Network and through each platforms’ existing APIs, Infinicept’s customers are now able to automate setup and onboarding for their merchants and launch TXT2PAY with little to no development. The combined capabilities provide:

Fast, secure, compliant embedding of merchant application and onboarding

Out-of-the-box multi-channel conversational commerce for collecting consumer payment

Streamlined collections, using digital and contactless to drive paperless adoption and gain alternatives to payment terminal hardware shortages

Unified settlement, funding and reporting engine across all payment channels

Increased risk and oversight of consumer payment behavior

“We’re proud to be part of Infinicept’s network of providers and excited to see even more merchants using text-based payments to accelerate cash flow and reduce PCI exposure while delivering a great customer experience,” said Trevor Rubel, President and COO, Authvia. “Both organizations are focused on enabling flexibility and allowing software companies to choose what works best for them. Our multi-channel contactless payment capabilities combined with Infinicept’s embedded payments infrastructure provides software companies with an unparalleled stack to execute on revenue objectives.”

“The reason we created Infinicept’s Partner Network was to build a transparent system where we could help connect our customers with the right partners for their unique needs, with no vendor lock-in,” said Todd Ablowitz, Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Infinicept. “Authvia is a valuable addition to this growing group of providers.”

“We’re continuing to build out our partner network by adding a range of pre-qualified providers,” said Deana Rich, Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Infinicept. “Authvia is a trusted partner that shares our values of empowering choice and flexibility for companies looking to build their payments capabilities.”

Infinicept’s universal platform approach enables its customers to work with their choice of underwriting services, payment processors, gateway, and terminal providers. Today, Infinicept has established partnerships and/or integrations with industry leaders including SVB, Adyen, FISERV, Payroc, Merrick Bank, Handpoint Technologies, Mastercard, Discover, LexisNexis, Dwolla, and Very Good Security.

Since 2020, Infinicept has experienced rapid growth with more than a 1,400% increase in payments volume. Infinicept serves over 300 software companies either directly or through its banking and payments customers and plays a crucial role in the embedded finance market, which is projected to reach $585 billion by 2030.

For more information on the Infinicept Partner Network, please visit here.

About Infinicept

Infinicept is a provider of embedded payment solutions. Its payment operations platform (PayOps) helps software companies gain the advantages of embedded payments, including increased revenue and more control of the merchant experience. By embedding payments into software companies’ products, Infinicept is enabling customers to exponentially amplify growth by tapping into the $585 billion embedded finance marketplace. More than 300 leading software companies, payment processors, sponsor banks and others rely on Infinicept, the winner of the Electronic Transaction Association Fintech Innovation in Payments Award, to help them transform to the new era of software-led payments.

About Authvia

Authvia is an innovative, Los Angeles-based SaaS company at the forefront of Conversational Commerce with patented text-to-pay technology. That technology includes the flagship software application TXT2PAY®, which delivers a highly secure, fast, and contactless payment option via text messaging and other message-based communication channels, such as web chat and WhatsApp. Authvia connects a business, consumer, and payment processor quickly and easily, expediting cash flow and streamlining payment processes. For more visit www.authvia.com.