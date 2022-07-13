Paulo Peereboom Joins Sysco as Executive Vice President & President, Foodservice Operations - International

HOUSTON, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) announced today that Paulo Peereboom will join the company as the executive vice president & president, foodservice operations – international, effective August 8, 2022.



Peereboom will lead Sysco’s international operations in Canada, Europe, The Bahamas and Latin America, as well as the company’s export business, International Food Group. He will oversee the development and execution of key strategies for growth in these important geographies and will be based in London. Peereboom will report to Kevin Hourican, president and chief executive officer.

“Paulo has exceptional experience at driving transformation and building high-performing, customer-focused teams across multiple geographies,” said Hourican. “He brings a passion for improving every aspect of how a business operates, driving profitable growth while improving customer service and the associate experience. His background in general management, coupled with an extensive track record in commercial and marketing, logistics, supply chain and operations roles, make him the ideal candidate to lead the next phase of growth in our international businesses.”

Peereboom has over 30 years’ experience and has held leadership roles in seven countries. Prior to Sysco, he was chief executive officer of Makro NL, the Netherlands arm of cash & carry operator, Metro AG. Previously, he has held executive leadership roles and driven significant transformation at South African retailer, Pick N Pay; and the Dutch retail group Ahold Dehaize.

About Sysco

Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments and other customers who prepare meals away from home. Its family of products also includes equipment and supplies for the foodservice and hospitality industries. With more than 58,000 associates, the company operates 343 distribution facilities worldwide and serves more than 650,000 customer locations. For fiscal 2021 that ended July 3, 2021, the company generated sales of more than $51 billion. Information about our CSR program, including Sysco’s 2021 Corporate Social Responsibility Report, can be found at www.sysco.com/csr2021report.

For more information, visit www.sysco.com or connect with Sysco on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SyscoFoods. For important news and information regarding Sysco, visit the Investor Relations section of the company’s Internet home page at investors.sysco.com, which Sysco plans to use as a primary channel for publishing key information to its investors, some of which may contain material and previously non-public information. In addition, investors should continue to review our news releases and filings with the SEC. It is possible that the information we disclose through any of these channels of distribution could be deemed to be material information.

