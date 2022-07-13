Statement From Georgia Ame Bishop Reginald Jackson on the Launch of Faith Works

ATLANTA, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As first reported this morning in the New York Times, a coalition of faith leaders throughout Georgia have joined together to create the voting advocacy entity Faith Works.

The following is a statement from Bishop Reginald T. Jackson, the Presiding Prelate of the Sixth Episcopal District:

"Today, African American Faith Leaders from across the state of Georgia, representing multiple denominations and over 1000 churches totaling hundreds of thousands of parishioners, are joining together in the fight for voting rights and launching a new and greatly needed grassroots initiative called Faith Works.

"Even with our great history, I believe it is fair to say that such a massive unifying effort within the African American faith community has never been seen before in Georgia.

"We are all rising together because our democracy has come under attack from within - and like generations before us, this moment in history and our faith are calling for us to act.

"It is our hope that you will support this new movement - and that these efforts will be replicated across the country.

"The launch of Faith Works and the work we will implement together across the state of Georgia will be significant. I hope you can take a moment to continue reading to fully understand its importance and the historic collaboration we have created.

"For decades, the right to vote has united our country's political parties and our diverse ideologies....until right now.

"For two years, a massive, well-funded campaign of deceit and intimidation, which began in Georgia, has spread across the country. This work was designed and executed to ensure that voting rights evolve into a political issue rather than continuing to serve as the very bedrock of our democracy.

"As we have seen firsthand in Georgia, the results of this anti-democratic campaign have been swift and very real.

"New, unjust laws have been passed in Georgia and throughout the country, making voting much more difficult.

"Specific groups of voters, such as African Americans, have been unfairly marginalized and incorrectly blamed for voter fraud.

"News reports have showcased planned tactics being organized to intimidate people from voting in this November's election.

"This web of anti-voting activities has been driven by unfounded, unproven, and unsubstantiated claims by political extremists. Their points have all proven baseless both in countless investigations and in the courts and have served only one purpose - to keep the majority of Americans in the minority.

"As leaders across the state, we are forming Faith Works because it is nothing less than our moral obligation to follow God's path and come together in the name of democracy.

"When confronted with the greatest of challenges it has been our Faith that has sustained each of us.

"Faith Works --- when we counteract these new unjust voter suppression efforts by embracing democracy and looking out for each other, no matter the political party or faith.

"Faith Works --- when we build a strong, supportive infrastructure that ensures all legal voters in Georgia are provided the ability to vote and that any attacks to marginalize Georgia voters are confronted head-on. And,

"Faith Works --- by increasing voter turnout throughout the state and the voice of all Americans is strengthened.

"Through the tenets of the Civil Rights Movement - education, information, mobilization, confrontation, and reconciliation - Faith Works will serve as a beacon to ensure that every Georgian has the support and information they need to vote and that every Georgian can vote freely and fairly.

"As stated in James 2:26, "For as the body without the spirit is dead, so faith without works is dead also."

"This is just the beginning. We ask you to please go to www.FaithWorks.Vote to please learn more."

