WisdomTree Schedules Earnings Conference Call for Q2 on July 29, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. ET

NEW YORK, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ: WETF), an exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) and exchange-traded product (“ETP”) sponsor and asset manager, announced today that it plans to release its second quarter results on July 29, 2022 at 7:00 a.m. ET. A conference call to discuss the firm's results will be held at 9:00 a.m. ET.



Webcast Details

The conference call and accompanying presentation will be accessible by clicking the Registration Link and you will be provided with dial in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call 10 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available shortly after the call at http://ir.wisdomtree.com.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries in the U.S. and Europe (collectively, “WisdomTree”), is an ETF and ETP sponsor and asset manager headquartered in New York. WisdomTree offers products covering equity, commodity, fixed income, leveraged and inverse, currency, cryptocurrency and alternative strategies. WisdomTree currently has approximately $73.8 billion in assets under management globally.

WisdomTree® is the marketing name for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. and its subsidiaries worldwide.

Contact Information

Investor Relations

WisdomTree Investments, Inc.

Jeremy Campbell

+1. 646.522.2602

Jeremy.campbell@wisdomtree.com

Media Relations

WisdomTree Investments, Inc.

Jessica Zaloom

+1.917.267.3735

jzaloom@wisdomtree.com