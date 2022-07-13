Optimi Health Finalizes Psilocybin Supply Agreement With Bloom Psychedelic Therapy And Research Centre

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimi Health Corp. (CSE: OPTI) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN) (“Optimi” or the “Company”), a homegrown, Canadian company cultivating and synthesizing high quality psychedelics and natural functional and psilocybin mushroom strains for transformational human experiences, is pleased to announce that it has finalized a supply agreement with Bloom Psychedelic Therapy And Research Centre (“Bloom”), a Calgary-based provider of mental health services, including psychedelic-assisted therapies employing ketamine treatments.



“Our Supply Agreement with Bloom solidifies another key relationship for Optimi,” said CEO Bill Ciprick. “Their position as therapeutic practitioners, as well as their work in conducting the kind of clinical trials necessary to advance regulatory outcomes for psychedelic medicines, make them ideal partners in alignment with Optimi’s strategic goals.”

Optimi will supply Bloom with sufficient biomass of natural psilocybin to begin conducting its previously announced clinical trial in partnership with the IMPACT Clinical Trial Accelerator Program housed within Alberta’s Life Sciences Innovation Hub at the University of Calgary.

The proposed phase I dosing study will aim to find the optimal microdose or low dose of psilocybin that provides general enhancements to mood, memory, sleep, and other measures of general well-being without any hallucinogenic effects.

Bloom Founder and CEO, Jim Parker, says the partnership between Bloom and Optimi provides an incredible opportunity to measure true GMP-produced, Canadian-sourced natural psilocybin.

“Regulatory bodies in Canada and across the world are watching Canada’s fledgling psychedelics industry and how it performs in quality, safety, and efficacy,” said Parker. “So, I see this as an early watershed moment where good therapeutic practices, combined with Optimi’s Canadian-GMP-grade natural psilocybin, could establish Canada as a real leader amongst those wanting to learn from us.”

Since the completion of its combined 20,000 square feet of psilocybin cultivation and production facilities in Princeton, British Columbia, Optimi has pursued a revenue-focused strategy of clinical therapeutic and research partnerships with the intention of developing logistical channels that will underpin the future of the psychedelics industry.

“To echo Jim’s perspective on Canada defining itself as a leader in psychedelics, I believe the more Optimi produces, tests, and supplies trials and patients across the country, the more we’ll be able to establish the benchmarks needed to develop a true cultivation mecca in Canada and eventually the world,” added Ciprick.

Authorized parties interested in purchasing Optimi psilocybin and functional mushroom products, MDMA, or other synthetic psychedelics are invited to contact sales@optimihealth.ca where a member of the sales team will respond within 24 hours.

ABOUT OPTIMI (CSE: OPTI) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN)

Optimi Health Corp. is a homegrown, Canadian success story aiming to be the number one trusted, compassionate supplier of safe, natural, EU-GMP psilocybin and functional mushrooms across the world. Built with the purpose of producing scalable, natural mushroom formulations for transformational human experiences, the Company’s 20,000 sq ft of state-of-the-art, technologically advanced in-house production and research facilities cultivate, test, and synthesize high quality mushroom strains and psychedelic substances such as MDMA.

Based in Princeton, British Columbia, Optimi is developing a robust and innovative IP portfolio through its Health Canada psilocybin Dealer’s License.

Optimi’s vision is to unlock the regenerative power of mushrooms, promote psychedelic science, and set the highest standard of trusted, GMP operational excellence in the world.

Optimi’s promise is to make possible a future whereby natural psychedelic alternatives aid a wide variety of mental health conditions.

ABOUT BLOOM PSYCHEDELIC THERAPY AND RESEARCH CENTRE

The Bloom Psychedelic Therapy and Research Centre is a world-class research centre committed to furthering the science supporting the use of psychedelics for depression, suicidal ideation, anxiety, PTSD, and chronic pain. We are pleased to house the University of Calgary’s first research chair committed to this endeavor. The Parker Psychedelic Research Chair led out of the Mathison Centre for Mental Health Research & Education at the Hotchkiss Brain Institute in the Cumming School of Medicine, is furthering important research into alternative therapies for mental health.

