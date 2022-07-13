DTB Announces 2022 Scholarship Award Winners

BOHEMIA, N.Y., July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dayton T. Brown, Inc. (DTB), is pleased to announce the winners of its annual scholarships. Natasha Yajadda from Sayville High School and Zachary Palazzotto from Connetquot High School were chosen from a very competitive field of applicants and were each awarded $2,000 scholarships. Natasha will be attending the University of Pennsylvania and Zachary will be attending the University of Virginia in the fall.

Each year, DTB awards scholarships to extraordinary students from Sayville and Connetquot High Schools who have chosen the engineering field of study as they continue their education. Finalists are selected based on their leadership and academic skills, participation in extracurricular activities at school and in the community, volunteerism, and financial need.

"We are inspired by the talent, work ethic and passion of our scholarship recipients," commented Angela Chewning, Vice President of Human Resources at DTB. "It is a key part of our mission to support gifted youth so that they can become thought leaders, problem solvers, and successful individuals."

About Dayton T. Brown, Inc.

Dayton T. Brown, Inc. (DTB) has been synonymous with the pursuit of excellence and customer service for over 70 years. As a leader in the fields of testing, engineering, logistics, technical publications, and military mission systems, DTB has gained national respect and recognition. The Company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered on 32 acres in Bohemia, NY. Today, the Company is composed of three divisions, whose operations are widely diversified yet complement one another.

