Pizza Inn Names Franchisee and General Manager of The Year

DALLAS, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The strength of a brand is often found within its franchisees and no company knows this better than Pizza Inn. This year, Pizza Inn held its annual convention in Louisville, Kentucky with one focus: continue winning.



Pizza Inn acknowledges the impact that the General Manager has on any restaurant, from operations to customer service and creating a favorable workplace for employees. This year, Pizza Inn recognized Ryan Summers of Paducah, Kentucky as General Manager of the Year. Summers is known in his community as the “pizza preacha” for his service as a local church pastor.

Bobby Clairday, a franchisee since 1974, received Franchisee of the Year for his dedication to the brand and the Arkansas community. Clairday’s sons, who were present at the awards ceremony, lovingly refer to their father as a true legend –which is why Pizza Inn created the Bobby Clariday Badass Award in his honor. This award will be given to a new franchisee every year for their impact on their local community and their role in driving future growth of the Pizza Inn brand.

“We've seen some great wins as a result of our teamwork and collaboration,” says RAVE Restaurant Group’s (NASDAQ: RAVE) President and CEO, Brandon Solano. “I’m so proud of Ryan and Bobby for their devotion to the Pizza Inn family and for all they’ve built in their respective communities. The sky’s the limit and I can’t wait to see what the future holds.”

