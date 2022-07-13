Wency Lum appointed to Technical Safety BC Board of Directors

Vancouver, BC, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Technical Safety BC is pleased to welcome Wency Lum to its Board of Directors for a three-year term effective July 3, 2022.

“Technical Safety BC aspires to build confidence in the safety system to promote the well-being of all people in B.C.,” said Board Chair George Abbott. “We recognize that our goals are achieved through collaboration, innovation, and tapping into the genius of the diversity we possess in our province. I am thrilled to welcome Wency Lum as the newest member of the Board and look forward to her unique contributions as we continue to realize our vision of Safe technical systems. Everywhere.”

Wency Lum is an Associate Vice-President University Systems and Chief Information Officer (CIO) at the University of Victoria (UVic) and is responsible for the institution’s Information Technology (IT) strategy, policy, governance, and projects to enable UVic’s academic, research and administrative functions. Wency has held several IT leadership positions within the Government of British Columbia. She has worked as an information security consultant for multiple industry sectors in the US and began her career implementing financial and supply chain management systems for United Nations peacekeeping missions. Wency serves on Boards for BCNET, the higher education shared services organization for British Columbia’s 25 post-secondary institutions; the Canadian University Council of CIOs; and the Victoria Foundation. She holds a Bachelor of Science from McGill University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Victoria. Wency lives in Victoria, B.C.

Technical Safety BC would like to thank outgoing director Judy Cavanagh for her contribution to safety and good governance.

Technical Safety BC is governed by a board of twelve directors that provides oversight and ensures safety, transparency, and collaboration in our practices. They have the fiduciary responsibility of overseeing the organization's conduct and ensuring that all major issues affecting the organization's business and affairs are given proper consideration. In performing its functions, the Board also considers the interests of industry, communities, and government.

To find out more about Technical Safety BC’s Board of Directors, visit: https://www.technicalsafetybc.ca/about/board-directors.

About Technical Safety BC

Technical Safety BC is an independent, self-funded organization that oversees the safe installation and operation of technical systems and equipment. In addition to issuing permits, licences and certificates, it works with industry to reduce safety risks through assessment, education and outreach, enforcement, and research. For more information, visit www.technicalsafetybc.ca