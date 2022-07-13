EnWave Successfully Obtains SQF Certification for REVworx™, the First Vacuum-Microwave Toll Manufacturing Facility to Service the Global Food Industry

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnWave Corporation (TSX-V:ENW | FSE:E4U) (“EnWave”, or the “Company”) announced today that its state-of-the-art vacuum-microwave toll drying facility, REVworx™, has successfully completed the Safe Quality Food (SQF) certification process, marking the Company’s ability to offer toll drying services to food producing partners around the globe.



The Safe Quality Food (SQF) Program is a rigorous and credible food safety and quality program that is recognized by retailers, brand owners, and food service providers world-wide. Recognized by the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI), the SQF family of food safety and quality codes are designed to meet industry, customer, and regulatory requirements for all sectors of the food supply chain – from the farm all the way to retail stores.

Following a thorough SQF certification process incorporating training, line trial production, testing, inspection, and process development, REVworx is now officially open for business, offering on-demand contract manufacturing services for the production of high-quality, vacuum-microwave dried snack and ingredient applications for food companies of all sizes. EnWave’s pursuit and achievement of SQF certification solidifies their commitment to continual and ongoing food safety processing in the REVworx facility going forward.

REVworx, as an SQF Certified facility for Fruits & Vegetables Processing, Bakery and Snack Processing, and Food Ingredient Manufacturing, can now offer contract REV drying services to a broader market. REVworx clients are assured that their products are adding the value of REV technology to their product offering, as well as meeting the highest levels of food safety standards.

REVworx is the first large-scale vacuum-microwave toll processing facility in North America that is exclusively offering drying services for third-parties. REVworx offers flexible production capabilities, filling the growing demand for innovative consumer products made using EnWave’s proprietary REV drying technology.



REVworx will allow companies to bring innovative vacuum-microwave dried products to market and will reduce risk by lowering the upfront capital investment, increasing speed to market, and allowing companies to launch their products and prove out the value proposition of using REV technology.



Located at EnWave’s head office in Vancouver, Canada, the REVworx facility incorporates complimentary upstream and downstream equipment required to process food applications at scale. REV technology yields products that retain superior flavour and nutrition, have unique textures and elongated shelf lives. REVworx is equipped with a 60kW tray-based REV machine, a 10kW REV unit for smaller batch production, a commercial scale air dryer for pre-processing, preparation equipment such as cutters, corers, and slicers for fruits and vegetables, a batch mixer, a fryer and seasoning station, and a bulk packaging area for shipment preparation.

The opening of the REVworx facility will create new opportunities for both global and local food manufacturers to not only innovate novel food ingredients and snacks for commercialization, but also enable growers to salvage and process imperfect produce and reduce overall food waste. Lower grade produce can now easily be processed and purposed into consumable food products, such as powders, fragments, and pieces for sale with the support of EnWave’s R&D team of dehydration experts.

REVworx Facility Tours Available

Food manufacturing companies and journalists interested in exploring REVworx for dehydrated ingredient and snack production are welcome to book a guided tour or drying trial to perfect both product characteristics and product economics prior to processing at scale. Book a call with our technical experts to discuss contract manufacturing and product development services for your products. Email info@enwave.net to learn more.

About EnWave

EnWave is a global leader in the innovation and application of vacuum microwave dehydration. From its headquarters in Vancouver, BC, EnWave has developed a robust intellectual property portfolio, perfected its Radiant Energy Vacuum (REV™) technology, and transformed an innovative idea into a proven, consistent, and scalable drying solution for the food, pharmaceutical and cannabis industries that vastly outperforms traditional drying methods in efficiency, capacity, product quality, and cost.

With more than forty-five royalty-generating partners spanning twenty countries and five continents, EnWave’s licensed partners are creating profitable, never-before-seen snacks and ingredients, improving the quality and consistency of their existing offerings, running leaner and getting to market faster with the company’s patented technology, licensed machinery, and expert guidance.

In addition, EnWave established a Limited Liability Corporation, NutraDried Food Company, LLC, to manufacture, market and sell REV-dried snack products within North America, including the popular Moon Cheese® brand, and serve as a co-manufacturer for third parties.

EnWave’s strategy is to sign royalty-bearing commercial licenses with food and cannabis producers who want to dry better, faster and more economical than freeze drying, rack drying and air drying, and enjoy the following benefits:

Food and ingredients companies can produce exciting new products, reach optimal moisture levels up to seven times faster, and improve product taste, texture, color and nutritional value.

Cannabis producers can dry four to six times faster, retain 20% more terpenes and 25% more cannabinoids, and achieve at least a 3-log reduction in crop-destroying microbes.



Learn more at EnWave.net.

EnWave Corporation

Mr. Brent Charleton, CFA

President and CEO



For further information:

Brent Charleton, CFA, President and CEO at +1 (778) 378-9616

E-mail: bcharleton@enwave.net



Dan Henriques, CPA, CA, CFO at +1 (604) 835-5212

E-mail: dhenriques@enwave.net

For Media Inquiries:

Email: media@enwave.net



Safe Harbour for Forward-Looking Information Statements: This press release may contain forward-looking information based on management's expectations, estimates and projections. All statements that address expectations or projections about the future, including statements about the Company's strategy for growth, product development, market position, expected expenditures, and the expected synergies following the closing, are forward-looking statements. All third-party claims referred to in this release are not guaranteed to be accurate. All third-party references to market information in this release are not guaranteed to be accurate as the Company did not conduct the original primary research. These statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve several risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, other factors cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

