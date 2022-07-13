Simply Better Brands Corp. Raises 2022 Financial Outlook as Year to Date Preliminary Results Exceed Expectations

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simply Better Brands Corp. ("SBBC" or the "Company") (TSX Venture: SBBC) (OTCQB: PKANF) is pleased to announce it is raising its 2022 financial outlook based on year-to-date results and business momentum. The sources of growth remain customer, category, channel and geographic expansion. All amounts are expressed in United States dollars unless otherwise noted. Certain metrics, including those expressed on an adjusted basis, are non-International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") measures, see "Non-IFRS Measures" below.



Preliminary June 30, 2022 Quarter to Date and Year to Date Results

Preliminary sales for the quarter ending June 30, 2022, were $16.8 million compared to 3.1 million for the comparable period or a growth rate of 440%.

Preliminary gross margin for the six months ending June 30, 2022, was margin of 69% compared to 59% for the comparable period.

Preliminary sales for the six months ending June 30, 2022 were $28.9 million compared to $5.6 million for the comparable period or a growth rate of 417%.

Preliminary gross margin for the six months ending June 30, 2022, was margin of 67% compared to 61% for the comparable period.

The PureKana and TRUBAR brands both achieved positive adjusted EBITDA margin in the months of April and May. Full second quarter and six-month results are due to be reported on August 30, 2022.

2022 Outlook

As a result of the strong year to date and quarter to date preliminary results as of June 30, 2022, the Company's guidance is changing as follows:

Expected consolidated net sales are increased to $50 million-55 million from $40 million-$42 million.

Expected gross margin as a percentage of net sales is increased to 63%-65% from 58-60%.

The Company continues its expectation to achieve positive Adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 2022.



2022 Business Drivers

PureKana (purekana.com) customer acquisition model adding approximately 15,000 new customers per month driving year-to-date growth of 366%% vs. year ago or $22.7 million vs. $4.8 million. According to Brightfield Research Group mid-year 2022 report, this performance makes PureKana a Top 10 brand out of 4,000 brands in the category.

PureKana expansion of a national salesforce for brick and mortar retail with a differentiated and innovative portfolio.

TRUBAR’s (truwomen.com) expansion into Costco. By Q3 2022, TRUBAR has secured distribution into 50% of the U.S. based Costco regions with velocities exceeding bar category expectations.

No B.S. Skincare (livenobs.com) launch into 3,200 CVS stores for Back-to-School migrating to on-shelf presence in September 2022.

Planned geographic omni-channel expansion into the UK Market in the back half of 2022.



Company Updates

The Company is also providing the updates:

The Company is making progress in expanding its credit facilities with 2Shores Capital to support growth with its expanding Costco business.

The Company is holding its Annual General Meeting on July 29, 2022. These materials are available at: https://odysseytrust.com/client/simply/ OR www.sedar.com

The Company has agreed with CFH to pause work on the potential acquisition due to its current share price and is looking for other ways to achieve some of the benefits identified with this acquisition. These may include a supply arrangement and joint R&D work on new products.



"As our strong first half results illustrate, we are positioned for sustainable and positive adjusted EBITDA growth in 2022 driven by our PureKana, TRUBAR, and No B.S. Skincare brands. Our strategic growth priorities remain to lead consumer-centric innovation and relentlessly acquire customers to these emerging brands by driving customer, category, channel and geographic expansion. In parallel, we look forward to integrating the recently completed acquisitions of BRN/Seventh Sense and Hervé into three growth verticals: plant-based wellness, food and beverage, and health & beauty. Our model to acquire and build emerging brands in the clean ingredient space is working. We now have all three of the core brands in growth mode of both distribution and channel." says SBBC CEO, Kathy Casey.

About Simply Better Brands Corp.

Simply Better Brands Corp. leads an international omni-channel platform with diversified assets in the emerging plant-based and holistic wellness consumer product categories. The Company’s mission is focused on leading innovation for the informed Millennial and Generation Z generations in the rapidly growing plant-based wellness, natural, and clean ingredient space. The Company continues to focus on expansion into high-growth consumer product categories including plant-based food, clean ingredient skincare and plant-based wellness. For more information on Simply Better Brands Corp., please visit: https://www.simplybetterbrands.com/investor-relations .

