Anti-Infective Agents Market Size Worth $164.1Bn Globally, by 2028 at 3.19% CAGR - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

New York, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on "Anti-Infective Agents Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type, Range, Route of Administration, Indication, Distribution Channel, and Geography," the rising prevalence of targeted diseases and rising government support for research activities and clinical trials are driving the anti-infective agents market.

Download PDF Brochure of Anti-Infective Agents Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Developments at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00004201/

Anti-Infective Agents Market Report Scope & Strategic Insights:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 135.9 billion in 2022 Market Size Value by US$ 164.19 billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 3.19% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2022 No. of Pages 241 No. Tables 137 No. of Charts & Figures 88 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Type, Range, Route of Administration, Indication, and Distribution Channel Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Anti-Infective Agents Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Abbott; Allergan Plc.; Astellas Pharma Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Bayer AG; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH; F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE Ltd.; Gilead Sciences, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline plc.; and Novartis AG are the key companies operating in the anti-infective agents market.

Inquiry Before Purchase: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00004201/

In Oct 2022, Merck expanded its vaccine manufacturing facility in Elkton, VA.

In Jun 2022, Merck's VAXNEUVANCE drug for Prevention of Invasive Pneumococcal Disease in Infants and Children was approved by US FDA.

In May 2022, group sales increased by 11% (10% in CHF) to US$ 17.12 billion in the first quarter of the year. This will encourage the company to make better investments and expand.

In Feb 2022, Roche announced the expansion of the COVID-19 PCR portfolio to the cobas 5800 System, a recently launched molecular laboratory instrument, in countries accepting the CE mark. These include cobas SARS-CoV-2 Qualitative and cobas SARS-CoV-2 & Influenza A/B tests.

In May 2022, the FDA lifted the clinical hold placed on the Gilead Sciences Investigational New Drug Application (IND) to evaluate injectable lenacapavir for HIV treatment and HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP).

In Apr 2022, the FDA approved a supplemental new drug application of Gilead Sciences for Veklury (remdesivir) for the treatment of pediatric patients under 12 years with COVID-19.

In Apr 2022, Sandoz, a Novartis Division, announced the extension of its collaboration agreement with Ares Genetics (Ares), aimed at driving cutting-edge digital solutions in the global fight against antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

In Apr 2022, Novartis announced the introduction of a new organizational structure and operating model designed to support the company’s innovation, growth, and productivity ambitions as a focused medicines company in the coming decade.

In Apr 2021, Abbott launched an adult vaccination program for flu, typhoid, and more vaccines to safeguard people's health. The program aimed to create awareness regarding immunization in adult populations.

In Dec 2021, Merck and Ridgeback’s Molnupiravir Received US FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of High-Risk Adults With Mild to Moderate COVID-19

In Jan 2021, Merck confirmed an agreement with UNICEF to establish the world’s first global Ebola vaccine stockpile with ERVEBO (Ebola Zaire Vaccine, Live). ERVEBO is a vaccine indicated for the prevention of disease caused by Zaire ebolavirus in individuals 18 years of age and older.

In Jun 2021, Bayer launched Bepanthen Derma for wounded skin, medicated skincare ranges, and daily management of dry skin. It is an antiseptic cooling cream that prevents infection.

In Jun 2021, Bayer's Astepro, an antihistamine nasal spray for allergies for seasonal and year-round allergic rhinitis, was approved to be available over the counter in the U.S.

In Dec 2021, Roche announced the launch of the first infectious disease tests on the cobas 5800 System, a new molecular laboratory instrument, in countries accepting the CE mark. These include cobas HIV-1, cobas HBV, cobas HCV, cobas HIV-1/HIV-2 Qualitative, and the cobas omni Utility Channel kit. These launches expand the Roche Molecular portfolio offering by providing standardized performance and efficiencies across low, medium, and high volume molecular laboratory testing needs.

In Dec 2021, Roche subsidiary TIB Molbiol rapidly developed additional testing options to differentiate mutations in the Omicron SARS-CoV-2 variant, as they continue to offer new and accurate detection solutions

In Jul 2021, Roche announced in Japan that the Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare had approved Ronapreve (casirivimab and imdevimab) for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 via intravenous infusion. This antibody combination was granted a Special Approval Pathway under articles 14-3 of the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Act.

In Aug 2021, Bayer acquired Vividion Therapeutics for US$ 1.5 billion. Through this acquisition, Bayer strengthens its drug discovery platform. Vividion’s technology has proven its applicability pre-clinically in oncology and immune-related diseases and has the potential to expand into additional indications.

In May 2021, Novartis and Molecular Partners announced the start of the clinical trial EMPATHY, a Phase 2 and 3 study, to explore the use of its novel DARPin therapeutic candidate ensovibep for the treatment of COVID-19.

In Sep 2021, Boehringer Ingelheim announced the long-term partnership with Lifebit Biotech to utilize artificial intelligence (AI) for the detection and early reporting of global disease outbreaks using real-world data harvested from scientific publications and other open sources. Utilizing the Lifebit REAL platform, insights into the latest infectious disease outbreaks allow R&D efforts to be prioritized accordingly.

In Mar 2021, Gilead Sciences, Inc. acquired MYR GmBH for up to approximately US$ 1.90 billion in aggregate cash consideration. The acquisition provides Gilead with Hepcludex (bulevirtide), which was conditionally approved by the European Medicines Agency for the treatment of chronic hepatitis delta virus (HDV) in adults with compensated liver disease.





Have a question? Speak to Research Analyst: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00004201

The US healthcare system is witnessing massive investments and new product introductions. Further, the majority number of market players are engaged in business activities such as sales and research partnerships, innovation, and product approvals. For instance, in July 2020, Merck & Co. unveiled its plan to begin two large clinical trials in September of an experimental oral anti-viral therapy, MK-4482, for COVID-19. Similarly, in April 2020, Abbott launched its third test for COVID-19 and is shipping tests to hospitals across the US. This new test is a lab-based serology blood test for the discovery of the antibody IgG that detects if a person has had COVID-19.

In the US, the FDA has approved the emergency use authorization of experimental drugs. Clinical trials of remdesivir, monoclonal antibodies, interferons, ACE inhibitors, and hydroxychloroquine have all been registered in the US. Furthermore, pharmaceutical companies are making tremendous efforts to develop drugs and vaccines against SARS-CoV-2. AbbVie, Harbour BioMed (HBM), Utrecht University (UU), and Erasmus Medical Center (EMC) have entered into a collaboration to develop novel antibody therapeutics to prevent and treat COVID-19. Additionally, AbbVie is donating US$ 35 million to address the impact of the COVID-19 patients in underserved communities.

Avail Lucrative DISCOUNTS on “Anti-Infective Agents Market” Research Study: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00004201/

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc., an American pharmaceutical company, initiated a global Phase 3 study to conduct research on ULTOMIRIS (ravulizumab-cwvz) in a subset of adults with COVID-19. Additionally, in January 2022, Gilead Sciences, a biopharmaceutical company developing anti-viral drugs, received FDA approval for a supplemental new drug application (sNDA) for Veklury (remdesivir) for the treatment of non-hospitalized adults with a high risk of progression to severe COVID-19, which may lead to hospitalization or death. Thus, growing efforts by governments and pharmaceutical & biotech companies to effectively manage the COVID-19 pandemic would propel the growth of the anti-infective agents market during the forecast period.

Anti-Infective Agents Market: Segmental Overview

Based on type, the anti-infective agents market is segmented into anti-bacterial, anti-viral, anti-fungal, and others. Anti-viral agents are drugs approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of viral infections. It typically targets distinct phases of the viral life cycle. Anti-viral medications can be used for prophylaxis, treatment, suppression, or overt disease. Several strategies are used to develop anti-viral agents, including direct-acting anti-viral that target enzymes, viral proteins, or nucleic acids; passive antibodies that neutralize circulating viruses; and drugs that target cellular proteins or processes essential for viral replication. At least half of the currently offered anti-viral agents are for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infections. The other drugs are primarily used to treat herpes viruses, hepatitis B, hepatitis C, and respiratory viruses.

Directly Purchase Premium Copy of Anti-Infective Agents Market Growth Report (2022-2028) at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00004201/

Browse Adjoining Reports:

Anti-Infective Drugs Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (RIDT, Viral Culture, DFA, Serological Assays); Application (Hospitals, Clinical Laboratories, Others), and geography

Anti-Infective Endotracheal Tube Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product Type ( Silver Coated Endotracheal Tube, Drug Coated Endotracheal Tube ); End-User ( Hospital, Medical Centers ) Type ( Plants, Animals, Microbes )

Generic Drugs Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - By Product Type ( Biosimilars, Super Generic and Simple Generic ); Application ( Anti-Infective Drugs, Anti-Arthritis Drugs, Anti-Cancer Drugs, Central Nervous System Drugs, Cardiovascular Drugs, Respiratory Drugs and Other Applications ); Distribution Channel ( Hospitals, Pharmacies, Private Clinics and Other Distribution Channels )

Pet Veterinary Drugs Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type (Anti-Infectives, Anti-Inflammatory, Parasiticides, Analgesics, Sedatives, Others); Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral, Topical); End User (Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Clinics, Drug Stores)

Veterinary Drugs Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product (Anti-Infective Drugs, Anti-Inflammatory Drugs, Parasiticides, Others); Route of Administration (Oral Route, Parenteral Route, Topical Route); End User (Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Clinics, Others) and Geography

Anti-Viral Therapies Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type (Generic Drugs, Branded Drugs); Mechanism of Action (Nucleotide Polymerase Inhibitor, Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors, Protease Inhibitors, Others); Application (HIV, Hepatitis, Virus Influenza, Herpes, Other Applications) and Geography

Antiviral Drugs Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Mechanism of Action (Protease Inhibitors, Nucleotide Polymerase Inhibitor, Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors, Others); Application (Hepatitis, HIV, Influenza, Herpes, Coronavirus Infection, Others); Type (Branded, Generic); Distribution Channel (Hospitals, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies) and Geography

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us: