Global Through-Channel Marketing Software Market to Witness Growth by 2026 Due to Growing Number of Marketing Channels to Reach End Customers | [170-Pages] Research Dive

New York, USA, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the newly published report by Research Dive, the global through-channel marketing software market accounted for $596.4 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a stunning CAGR of 29.4% by 2026. This comprehensive report provides a brief outlook of the current framework of the through-channel marketing software market including its major characteristics like growth drivers, growth opportunities, restraints, and hindrances during the analysis period of 2019-2026. All the necessary and essential market figures are also provided in this report to help new entrants analyze the market easily.

Dynamics of the Through-Channel Marketing Software Market

Drivers: Growing number of marketing channels to reach the end customers is expected to be the primary growth driver of the through-channel marketing software market in the forecast period. Moreover, increasing adoption of advanced technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) is predicted to boost the market further.

Opportunities: Rise in customer reach and growth in digitization is anticipated to offer numerous growth opportunities to the market in the analysis timeframe. Along with this, increasing adoption of machine learning in development of through-channel marketing softwares is predicted to augment the growth rate of the market substantially.

Restraints: Security and privacy concerns for confidential data, however, are expected to become a restraint in the growth of the through-channel marketing software market.

Segments of the Through-Channel Marketing Software Market

The report has divided the market into certain segments based on component, deployment type, end-use, industry, and region.

Component: Software Sub-segment to Witness Significant Growth

By component, the software sub-segment is expected to witness huge growth and garner substantial revenue by 2026. Marketing softwares enable companies to execute their digital marketing campaigns, manage the branding, and track channel performance, as a result of which, these software are highly in demand. This growth in demand is expected to push the sub-segment forward.

Deployment: Cloud-Based Sub-segment to Flourish Immensely

By deployment, the cloud-based sub-segment of the through-channel marketing software market is expected to witness significant growth by 2026. The ease of accessibility offered by cloud-based services is the main reason why these services are highly in demand and the chief contributing factor behind the growth of this sub-segment.

End-Use: Small and Medium Enterprises Sub-segment to be Highly Lucrative

By end-use, the small and medium enterprises sub-segment of the through-channel marketing software market is expected to witness huge growth by 2026. Increasing adoption of through-channel marketing softwares by various small and medium enterprises, since they offer customer reach at a very low cost, is predicted to augment the growth rate of the sub-segment in the analysis timeframe.

Industry: IT & Telecom Sub-segment to Hold the Largest Market Share

By industry, the IT & telecom sub-segment is expected to hold the largest market share by 2026. IT companies have seen an increase in usage of through-channel marketing softwares to hosts applications and present them to their clients on the internet itself. This phenomenon is anticipated to boost the growth of the sub-segment in the forecast years.

Region: Market in North America Region to be the Most Profitable

By regional analysis, the through-channel marketing software market in the North America region is anticipated to be the most profitable one during the 2019-2026 timeframe. The presence of large multinational corporations and a large target audience is expected to be the primary growth driver of the market in this region.

Prominent Through-Channel Marketing Software Market Players

Some of the key players in the through-channel marketing software market are

Zift Solutions FLOW by TIE Kinetix Partnermarketing.com Impartner PRM MarketSnare SproutLoud Ansira Edge Technology Suite Averetek Gage Market Platform StructuredWeb, among others.

These key players are devising new technologies and smart innovations to gain a prominent position in the global market.

For instance, in August 2020, Impartner, an American software company, announced the acquisition of Through Channel Marketing Automation (TCMA) business from TIE Kinetix, a marketing automation solutions provider. This acquisition will help Impartner to expand its presence globally and cater to a larger customer base.

Finally, the report also summarizes many crucial aspects of the through-channel marketing software market including SWOT analysis, latest strategic developments, product portfolio, and financial performance of the key players.

