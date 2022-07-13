Leeds United announce global ecommerce platform Wish as Official Partner

LEEDS, United Kingdom, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leeds United are delighted to announce that one of the world’s largest mobile e-commerce platforms, Wish (NASDAQ: WISH), will be the club’s new Official Sleeve Partner for the 2022/23 campaign.



As part of the newly signed one-year deal, Wish branding will appear on the shirt sleeve throughout the season for the Leeds United Men’s, Women’s and Academy teams, across all of the official replica shirts and throughout the home stadium – creating global brand exposure for the company.

The new sleeve branding will provide a sneak peak of Wish’s new logo ahead of its official rebrand next month. Supporters will be able to see the team's players with their new shirts in action for the first time on Thursday 14th July as the Premier League team take on Brisbane Roar in the Queensland Champions Cup as part of their pre-season tour of Australia. This will be the first time the first-team squad will wear the new adidas and Wish home kit for the upcoming season.

“We are excited to be partnering with Leeds United for the upcoming season,” said Vijay Talwar, Chief Executive Officer of Wish. “With a rebrand just around the corner, the partnership not only provides great brand exposure but also a perfect opportunity to shine a light on all the changes underway at Wish.

“We look forward to being a part of Leeds’ journey and wish the team all the best for the season ahead,” added Vijay.

San Francisco based Wish brings an affordable and entertaining mobile shopping experience to millions of consumers around the world. Popular categories include fashion, accessories, home decor and gadgets.

Paul Bell, Executive Director of Leeds United, added: “As we look forward to a new season in the Premier League, we are extremely excited to welcome back Wish as our new Official Sleeve Partner for the new campaign.

“We first worked with Wish as an Official Partner in 2018 when the brand chose Leeds United as its first global football partnership after a successful relationship with the LA Lakers NBA basketball team. We are therefore delighted that the brand has chosen to work with the Club again as part of its new global marketing campaign.

“We look forward to seeing the new Wish branding feature on the sleeve of our playing shirts throughout the campaign.”

To find out more about Wish, the new Official Sleeve partner for Leeds United

Notes to Editors

About Wish:

Wish (ContextLogic Inc. (d/b/a Wish ) brings an affordable and entertaining shopping experience to millions of consumers around the world. Since our founding in San Francisco in 2010, we have become one of the largest global ecommerce platforms, connecting millions of value-conscious consumers to hundreds of thousands of merchants globally. Wish combines technology and data science capabilities and an innovative discovery-based mobile shopping experience to create a highly-visual, entertaining, and personalized shopping experience for its users. For more information about the company or to download the Wish mobile app , visit www.wish.com or follow @Wish on Facebook , Instagram and TikTok or @WishShopping on Twitter and YouTube .

