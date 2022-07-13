RocketFuel Blockchain receives license to operate as a crypto exchange

San Francisco, California, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc, a global provider of payment solutions via bank transfers and cryptocurrencies, announced today that its European subsidiary has been granted a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) license by the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority.



The VASP registration allows RocketFuel to operate as a crypto currency exchange, providing the following services to its business customers (B2B):

Receiving cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies

Conversion of fiat to cryptocurrencies and vice-versa

Conversion of cryptocurrencies to other cryptocurrencies

Transfer of cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies to business customers (B2B)

Peter Jensen, RocketFuel’s CEO, stated: “The VASP license is a breakthrough and a significant milestone for RocketFuel. We are now in a position where we can expand our offerings to our eCommerce merchants and provide settlements in both fiat and crypto and to convert and hold assets in eWallet accounts issued on our own platform. This gives us tremendous opportunities and competitive advantages, which we intend to exploit the coming months. We will continue to provide our eCommerce merchant customers with excellent crypto and bank payment services, but the ability also to offer exchange and conversion services gives us a complete package of payment solutions, which we believe is crucial to meet the increasing demand within B2B crypto payments and conversion services.

“We also believe that it is important for us to be regulated in the EU jurisdiction, permitting us to run a crypto exchange globally from our subsidiary in Europe. The value of being a Danish authorized entity now gives us the opportunity to expand into the worldwide B2B crypto payment and conversion business.”

About RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc.

RocketFuel is a global payments solution company that provides online shoppers with a simple, easy-to-use, one-click checkout process that accepts payments with bank transfers, Bitcoin, and 120+ cryptocurrencies. With offices in San Francisco, Los Angeles and Copenhagen, RocketFuel delivers a highly secure and efficient shopping cart experience with significantly low fees for merchants, along with the benefits of no chargebacks and daily settlements in USD. RocketFuel's solution focuses on enhanced customer privacy protection eliminating the risk of a data breach while improving speed, security, and ease of use. More information about RocketFuel is available at: www.RocketFuelBlockchain.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

RocketFuel believes that this press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Terms such as “may,” “might,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “project,” “estimate,” “pro-forma,” “predict,” “potential,” “strategy,” “anticipate,” “attempt,” “develop,” “plan,” “help,” “believe,” “continue,” “intend,” “expect,” “future,” and terms of similar import (including the negative of any of these terms) may identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding the plans and objectives of management for future operations, are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. Factors that may influence or contribute to the accuracy of the forward-looking statements or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation, market acceptance of the company’s products and services; competition from existing products or new products that may emerge; the implementation of the company’s business model and strategic plans for its business and our products; estimates of the company’s future revenue, expenses, capital requirements and need for financing; current and future government regulations; and developments relating to the company’s competitors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because of the risks and uncertainties related to them. For further information on such risks and uncertainties, you are encouraged to review the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 and its Quarterly Report for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2021. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events or developments, except as required by law.

ROCKETFUEL MEDIA CONTACT

Contact@RocketFuelBlockchain.com

INVESTOR CONTACT

Ben Yankowitz, CFO

B.Yankowitz@RocketFuelBlockchain.com