Frontlines Artifacts, Proof of Russian War Crimes in Ukraine to be Exhibited in Toronto

TORONTO, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Free World International (OFWI) will be showcasing extraordinary artifacts from the frontlines of war in Ukraine at a special exhibit at Toronto’s historic Gooderham Building on July 14. The artifacts give testimony to the war crimes Russia is committing in its war in Ukraine and underscore the need for a greater international response.



The special exhibit From Ukraine to Canada: Extraordinary Artifacts from the Frontlines, showcases artifacts recovered by OFWI that will be displayed to educate Canadians about the realities of war and mobilize humanitarian support for refugees and Ukrainians injured by the conflict.

“Evidence of Russian bombing of civilians in Ukraine and is a scathing indictment of Russia’s total disregard for human life,” said Majed El Shafie, President and Founder of OFWI. “The artifacts recovered are heartbreaking and an important testimony for the world to see.”

OFWI is inviting the people of Canada to contribute to the support effort by:

Donating to humanitarian relief missions

Supporting the relocation of refugees in Europe and Canada

Engaging with elected officials to increase support efforts



The artifacts, which include the remenants of a Russian bomb that detonated on the outskirts of Lviv and a child’s stuffed animal found amidst the carnage, offer compelling evidence of Russian war crimes and tell the tragic story of the humanitarian toll in Ukraine.

Led by President and Founder Majed El Shafie, OFWI has been undertaking humanitarian work in Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion. OFWI has been delivering food, medical supplies, and relief supplies to Ukrainians in need across the country. The organization has also been supporting refugee centres and orphanages in Ukraine and Poland, in addition to delivering medical equipment and supplies to hospitals in Lviv, Ukraine.

Media and the public are invited to attend this special one-night only exhibit:

Date: July 14, 2022

Time: 5:30-7:30pm

Location: Gooderham Building, 49 Wellington Street E, Toronto, ON, Suite 101

Media Contact: Jamie Ellerton

media@conaptus.com | 416.639.6090

