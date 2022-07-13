Global Aluminum Market was Valued at US$ 245.7 Bn in 2021 and is Projected to Reach US$ 498.5 Bn by 2030, at a Healthy CAGR of 5.8%

London, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aluminum has been one of the strategic resources that hold a significant impact on the national economy, transport, energy, as well as defence needs. As aluminum continues to gain ground as a viable substitute for a variety of metals, and other materials widely used across industries, global aluminum demand is expected to see an uptrend. The latest published report of Fairfield Market Research projects a healthy 5.8% CAGR for global aluminum market that would possibly experience more than doubled revenue growth between 2021 and 2030. By the end of the period of forecast, the market size is likely to reach US$498.5 Bn.

Aluminum Consumption Upbeat with an Expanding Application Base

Besides lighter weight, and superior heat and electricity conductivity, aluminum will remain sought-after for its excellent strength-to-weight ratio, corrosion resistance, and higher reflectivity. The indefinite durability, and recyclability of aluminum, and the design freedom and flexibility that it offers further raise its application potential, thereby pushing the growth prospects of aluminum market. The report highlights a notable demand surge in extruded and rolled aluminum products over the next couple of decades, attributing to the ballooning production rate of electric vehicles (EVs). The metal is also likely to find extensive potential application across the new energy vehicle infrastructure components such as EV charging stations. Moreover, as packaging industry accelerates its journey toward a circular and sustainable economy, aluminum has been garnering attention as a green, high-barrier packaging material. This is also expected to elevate the growth outlook of market.

Secondary Aluminum Remains Sought-after in Global Market

Secondary aluminum that accounts for around 29% revenue share in global market will continue to gain traction owing to its lower production costs, energy efficiency, and higher sustainability compared to primary aluminum. With increasing demand from a spectrum of application areas like transportation, construction materials, paints, transmission lines, kitchen utensils & containers, and packaging foils & cans, secondary aluminum is projected to witness accelerated consumption in global aluminum market. An increasing number of companies have been venturing into the secondary aluminum segment, eyeing capacity expansions, and new sectors. This is likely to favour market growth.

Extruded Aluminum Products Poised for Significant Demand Growth

Among the extruded, rolled, cast, forged, and wire & cable forms, the rolled and extruded aluminum segments accounted for over 60% of the total market revenue recorded in 2021. While flat-rolled products are indispensable in auto, aerospace, electrical, consumer goods, and packaging industry applications, rolled products remain preferred as a material of choice for light weighting, emission control, and fuel efficiency. On the other hand, extruded aluminum products are leveraged by construction, electrical, automotive, transport, and consumer goods industries for their design freedom. The report findings suggest that the consumption volume of extruded aluminum will see the fastest growth in market during the projection period.

Asia Pacific Continues to Surge Ahead

Led by China, Asia Pacific currently accounts for over 65% of the total revenue generation in global aluminum market. China will remain the world’s top producer, and consumer of primary aluminum, and will alone make up for more than 50% of global production. While demand in China is predominantly upheld by automotive, and aerospace industries, India has also been developing a high-potential market based on strong demand growth expected from construction industry. Greater emphasis on lightweight, energy-efficient materials across industries is likely to underpin nearly 8.7% volume growth of India’s aluminum market. Europe also is touted as an important market in global aluminum space.

Key Market Players

Rusal, Norsk Hydro ASA, Aluminum Corporation of China Limited (CHALCO), China Hongqiao Group Ltd., Alcoa Corporation, and Rio Tinto Plc

