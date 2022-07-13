AMAZON PRIME DAY 2022 EARLY RESULTS ARE IN, NUMERATOR REPORTS

CHICAGO, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Numerator, a data and tech company serving the market research space, has published early read results from the first 32 hours of Prime Day 2022. Data is updated throughout the two-day Prime Day event on Numerator’s live Amazon Prime Day tracker and includes: verified spend, order, item and basket metrics; shopper demographics; and verified Prime Day buyer survey data, powered by Numerator’s omnichannel consumer purchase panel.
Prime Day purchase data findings:
- The average Prime Day 2022 spend per order is $53.14 (compared to $47.14 from the same period on Prime Day 2021). So far, 42% of orders were placed for $20 or less, and 13% were for more than $100.
- Over half (52%) of households shopping Prime Day have already placed 2+ orders, and 9% placed 5+ orders within the first 32 hours of Prime Day.
- The average household spend is approximately $117, with 1 in 6 households (16%) spending more than $200.
- Among the top five items sold, two are household or grocery products, and three are Amazon branded: Fire TV Stick, Echo Dot 4th Gen, Frito-Lay Variety Pack, Amazon Gift Card Reload and Dawn Powerwash Dish Soap.
- On Prime Day 2021, all top five items were Amazon branded and the list did not include any household or grocery items.
- The typical observed Prime Day shopper is a high income, suburban female, age 35-44.
Prime Day verified buyer survey findings:
- 83% of Prime Day shoppers said that inflation and rising prices influenced their Amazon purchase:
- One-third (33%) of shoppers said they had waited to make a purchase until Prime Day sales; 27% passed on an item that was a great deal but not a necessity; 18% made stock up purchases; 13% decided not to buy something they had planned to buy; 6% bought a smaller size to save money; and 6% switched to a different brand.
- More than 9 in 10 Prime Day shoppers (97%) said they were Amazon Prime members, and 83% have been Prime members for more than a year. Three-quarters (75%) have shopped Prime Day events in the past.
- Nearly all Prime Day shoppers (94%) knew it was Prime Day before shopping the event, and 40% said Prime Day was their main reason for shopping on Amazon that day.
- About half (45%) only considered Amazon for their purchase. Almost one-third (30%) considered Walmart/Walmart.com, 25% considered Target/Target.com, 13% considered Club retailers, 12% considered grocery stores, 10% considered department stores, and 7% considered Best Buy/BestBuy.com.
- 67% of Prime Day shoppers did not compare Amazon prices with any other retailers, and 79% only made purchases from Amazon on Prime Day.
- 11% used Prime Day to get started on holiday shopping, and 8% said they bought back-to-school items.
- Among back-to-school shoppers, 40% said they completed at least half of their back-to-school shopping on Prime Day.
- Top categories that Prime Day buyers reported purchasing are Household Essentials (32% of respondents), Health & Beauty (28%), Consumer Electronics (27%), Apparel & Shoes (23%), and Home & Garden (20%).
- Household items rose to the top as the most purchased category, likely a result of the pandemic accelerating online buying behaviors and consumers stocking up due to inflation.
- More than one in 10 shoppers (17%) said they bought Groceries from Amazon on Prime Day, a significant percentage on a day historically known for Consumer Electronics sales.
- Consumer Electronics was the third most purchased category (27% of Prime Day shoppers), down from its #2 position on Prime Day 2021 (28% of shoppers) and number #1 on Prime Day 2020 (32% of shoppers).
- Amazon-branded products accounted for 64% of Smart Home device purchases, 43% of Consumer Electronics, 38% of Household Essentials, 38% of Grocery, and 30% of Apparel & Shoes.
Amazon Prime Day 2022: Categories Purchased
Percentage of Prime Day Buyers Responding as of 7/13/22 at 9am ET
|Categories
|Percentage of Prime Day Buyers Purchasing
|Household Essentials
|32%
|Health & Beauty
|28%
|Consumer Electronics
|27%
|Apparel & Shoes
|23%
|Home & Garden
|20%
|Pet Care
|17%
|Smart Home Devices
|17%
|Grocery
|16%
|Toys & Video Games
|15%
|Office Supplies
|10%
|Baby
|9%
|Books, Videos & Media
|8%
Source: Numerator Prime Day Survey
Data on the Amazon Prime Day Tracker will continue to be updated throughout the duration of the Prime Day event (through 7/14/22). Numerator purchase data insights are based on 17,667 Prime Day orders from 8,054 unique households. The Numerator Prime Day 2022 survey was fielded on 6/12/22-6/13/22 to 1,076 verified Prime Day buyers.
