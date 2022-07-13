AMAZON PRIME DAY 2022 EARLY RESULTS ARE IN, NUMERATOR REPORTS

83% Claim Inflation Impact on Prime Day Purchases; Household Items Most Purchased Category, Consumer Electronics Falls to #3

| Source: Numerator Numerator

Chicago, Illinois, UNITED STATES

CHICAGO, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Numerator, a data and tech company serving the market research space, has published early read results from the first 32 hours of Prime Day 2022. Data is updated throughout the two-day Prime Day event on Numerator’s live Amazon Prime Day tracker and includes: verified spend, order, item and basket metrics; shopper demographics; and verified Prime Day buyer survey data, powered by Numerator’s omnichannel consumer purchase panel. 

Prime Day purchase data findings:

  • The average Prime Day 2022 spend per order is $53.14 (compared to $47.14 from the same period on Prime Day 2021). So far, 42% of orders were placed for $20 or less, and 13% were for more than $100.  
  • Over half (52%) of households shopping Prime Day have already placed 2+ orders, and 9% placed 5+ orders within the first 32 hours of Prime Day.
  • The average household spend is approximately $117, with 1 in 6 households (16%) spending more than $200.
  • Among the top five items sold, two are household or grocery products, and three are Amazon branded: Fire TV Stick, Echo Dot 4th Gen, Frito-Lay Variety Pack, Amazon Gift Card Reload and Dawn Powerwash Dish Soap. 
    • On Prime Day 2021, all top five items were Amazon branded and the list did not include any household or grocery items. 
  • The typical observed Prime Day shopper is a high income, suburban female, age 35-44. 

Prime Day verified buyer survey findings:

  • 83% of Prime Day shoppers said that inflation and rising prices influenced their Amazon purchase:
    • One-third (33%) of shoppers said they had waited to make a purchase until Prime Day sales; 27% passed on an item that was a great deal but not a necessity; 18% made stock up purchases; 13% decided not to buy something they had planned to buy; 6% bought a smaller size to save money; and 6% switched to a different brand. 
  • More than 9 in 10 Prime Day shoppers (97%) said they were Amazon Prime members, and 83% have been Prime members for more than a year. Three-quarters (75%) have shopped Prime Day events in the past. 
  • Nearly all Prime Day shoppers (94%) knew it was Prime Day before shopping the event, and 40% said Prime Day was their main reason for shopping on Amazon that day. 
  • About half (45%) only considered Amazon for their purchase. Almost one-third (30%) considered Walmart/Walmart.com, 25% considered Target/Target.com, 13% considered Club retailers, 12% considered grocery stores, 10% considered department stores, and 7% considered Best Buy/BestBuy.com.
  • 67% of Prime Day shoppers did not compare Amazon prices with any other retailers, and 79% only made purchases from Amazon on Prime Day. 
  • 11% used Prime Day to get started on holiday shopping, and 8% said they bought back-to-school items.
    • Among back-to-school shoppers, 40% said they completed at least half of their back-to-school shopping on Prime Day.
  • Top categories that Prime Day buyers reported purchasing are Household Essentials (32% of respondents), Health & Beauty (28%), Consumer Electronics (27%), Apparel & Shoes (23%), and Home & Garden (20%). 
    • Household items rose to the top as the most purchased category, likely a result of the pandemic accelerating online buying behaviors and consumers stocking up due to inflation. 
    • More than one in 10 shoppers (17%) said they bought Groceries from Amazon on Prime Day, a significant percentage on a day historically known for Consumer Electronics sales.
    • Consumer Electronics was the third most purchased category (27% of Prime Day shoppers), down from its #2 position on Prime Day 2021 (28% of shoppers) and number #1 on Prime Day 2020 (32% of shoppers).
    • Amazon-branded products accounted for 64% of Smart Home device purchases, 43% of Consumer Electronics, 38% of Household Essentials, 38% of Grocery, and 30% of Apparel & Shoes.

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Categories Purchased
Percentage of Prime Day Buyers Responding as of 7/13/22 at 9am ET

Categories Percentage of Prime Day Buyers Purchasing
Household Essentials 32%
Health & Beauty 28%
Consumer Electronics 27%
Apparel & Shoes 23%
Home & Garden 20%
Pet Care 17%
Smart Home Devices 17%
Grocery 16%
Toys & Video Games 15%
Office Supplies 10%
Baby 9%
Books, Videos & Media 8%

Source: Numerator Prime Day Survey

Data on the Amazon Prime Day Tracker will continue to be updated throughout the duration of the Prime Day event (through 7/14/22). Numerator purchase data insights are based on 17,667 Prime Day orders from 8,054 unique households. The Numerator Prime Day 2022 survey was fielded on 6/12/22-6/13/22 to 1,076 verified Prime Day buyers.

About Numerator:

Numerator is a data and tech company bringing speed and scale to market research.  Numerator blends first-party data from over 1 million US households with advanced technology to provide 360-degree consumer understanding for the market research industry that has been slow to change. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Numerator has 2,000 employees worldwide; 80 of the top 100 CPG brands' manufacturers are Numerator clients.

 

        









    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data