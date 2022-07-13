AMAZON PRIME DAY 2022 EARLY RESULTS ARE IN, NUMERATOR REPORTS

CHICAGO, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Numerator, a data and tech company serving the market research space, has published early read results from the first 32 hours of Prime Day 2022. Data is updated throughout the two-day Prime Day event on Numerator’s live Amazon Prime Day tracker and includes: verified spend, order, item and basket metrics; shopper demographics; and verified Prime Day buyer survey data, powered by Numerator’s omnichannel consumer purchase panel.

Prime Day purchase data findings:

The average Prime Day 2022 spend per order is $53.14 (compared to $47.14 from the same period on Prime Day 2021). So far, 42% of orders were placed for $20 or less, and 13% were for more than $100.

Over half (52%) of households shopping Prime Day have already placed 2+ orders, and 9% placed 5+ orders within the first 32 hours of Prime Day.

The average household spend is approximately $117, with 1 in 6 households (16%) spending more than $200.

Among the top five items sold, two are household or grocery products, and three are Amazon branded: Fire TV Stick, Echo Dot 4th Gen, Frito-Lay Variety Pack, Amazon Gift Card Reload and Dawn Powerwash Dish Soap. On Prime Day 2021, all top five items were Amazon branded and the list did not include any household or grocery items.

The typical observed Prime Day shopper is a high income, suburban female, age 35-44.

Prime Day verified buyer survey findings:

83% of Prime Day shoppers said that inflation and rising prices influenced their Amazon purchase: One-third (33%) of shoppers said they had waited to make a purchase until Prime Day sales; 27% passed on an item that was a great deal but not a necessity; 18% made stock up purchases; 13% decided not to buy something they had planned to buy; 6% bought a smaller size to save money; and 6% switched to a different brand.

More than 9 in 10 Prime Day shoppers (97%) said they were Amazon Prime members, and 83% have been Prime members for more than a year. Three-quarters (75%) have shopped Prime Day events in the past.

Nearly all Prime Day shoppers (94%) knew it was Prime Day before shopping the event, and 40% said Prime Day was their main reason for shopping on Amazon that day.

About half (45%) only considered Amazon for their purchase. Almost one-third (30%) considered Walmart/Walmart.com, 25% considered Target/Target.com, 13% considered Club retailers, 12% considered grocery stores, 10% considered department stores, and 7% considered Best Buy/BestBuy.com.

67% of Prime Day shoppers did not compare Amazon prices with any other retailers, and 79% only made purchases from Amazon on Prime Day.

11% used Prime Day to get started on holiday shopping, and 8% said they bought back-to-school items. Among back-to-school shoppers, 40% said they completed at least half of their back-to-school shopping on Prime Day.

Top categories that Prime Day buyers reported purchasing are Household Essentials (32% of respondents), Health & Beauty (28%), Consumer Electronics (27%), Apparel & Shoes (23%), and Home & Garden (20%). Household items rose to the top as the most purchased category, likely a result of the pandemic accelerating online buying behaviors and consumers stocking up due to inflation. More than one in 10 shoppers (17%) said they bought Groceries from Amazon on Prime Day, a significant percentage on a day historically known for Consumer Electronics sales. Consumer Electronics was the third most purchased category (27% of Prime Day shoppers), down from its #2 position on Prime Day 2021 (28% of shoppers) and number #1 on Prime Day 2020 (32% of shoppers). Amazon-branded products accounted for 64% of Smart Home device purchases, 43% of Consumer Electronics, 38% of Household Essentials, 38% of Grocery, and 30% of Apparel & Shoes.







Amazon Prime Day 2022: Categories Purchased

Percentage of Prime Day Buyers Responding as of 7/13/22 at 9am ET

Categories Percentage of Prime Day Buyers Purchasing Household Essentials 32% Health & Beauty 28% Consumer Electronics 27% Apparel & Shoes 23% Home & Garden 20% Pet Care 17% Smart Home Devices 17% Grocery 16% Toys & Video Games 15% Office Supplies 10% Baby 9% Books, Videos & Media 8%

Source: Numerator Prime Day Survey

Data on the Amazon Prime Day Tracker will continue to be updated throughout the duration of the Prime Day event (through 7/14/22). Numerator purchase data insights are based on 17,667 Prime Day orders from 8,054 unique households. The Numerator Prime Day 2022 survey was fielded on 6/12/22-6/13/22 to 1,076 verified Prime Day buyers.

