Medical Terahertz Technology Market Size Worth $349.00 million by 2028 to Rise at a Stellar CAGR of 17.1% from 2022 to 2028

New York, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on " Medical Terahertz Technology Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type, Application, and Geography," rising demand for noninvasive techniques for the early detection of cancer and increasing use of terahertz technology in dental care are driving the medical terahertz technology market.

Medical Terahertz Technology Market Report Scope & Strategic Insights:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 135.29 million in 2022 Market Size Value by US$ 349.00 million by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 17.1% from 2022 to 2028. Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2022 No. of Pages 190 No. Tables 111 No. of Charts & Figures 37 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Type and Application Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Medical Terahertz Technology Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Acal BFi Limited, Advantest Corporation, Teraview limited, Toptica Photonics AG, Terasense Group Inc., Microtech Instrument Inc., Menlo Systems GmbH, HÜBNER GmbH & Co. KG, Luna Innovations Inc., and Insight Product Company are the key companies operating in the medical terahertz technology market.

In April 2022, Advantest Corporation introduced a new 3D image viewer—Euclid—for its Hadatomo series of photoacoustic microscopes. The device easily creates tomographic images, and displays 3D images by superimposing data by a Hadatomo tool about skin melanin, vascular network, and skin structure. The product is used in dermatological research for beauty and healthcare.

In April 2022, TeraSense announced its new IMPATT-based generator, a powerful wave source at 94GHz with the output power ranging from 0.08 W to 1.8 W.

In October 2021, Menlo Systems opened its subsidiary, Shanghai Menlo Systems Quantum Laser Technology Co., Ltd., branch in China. This will strengthen its position in the flourishing photonics market in China. Menlo Systems provides ultra-stable lasers, terahertz systems, and femtosecond lasers.

In July 2021, the Hadatomo Z photoacoustic microscope of Advantest Corporation, a leading semiconductor test equipment supplier, received a Laser Industry Encouragement Award at the 13 th Industry Awards, sponsored by the Laser Society of Japan.

Industry Awards, sponsored by the Laser Society of Japan. In June 2021, Terasense introduced its patent-protected terahertz imaging technology, which is a safer tool used for diagnostics purposes in dentistry and dental applications.

In March 2021, Menlo Systems, a provider of ultra-stable lasers, terahertz systems, and femtosecond lasers, opened its Japanese subsidiary—Menlo Systems K.K.—in Hamamatsu in Japan.

In March 2020, Toptica announced TeraFETs, with enhanced performance with the help of TeraScan, the next-generation terahertz detectors.

In February 2020, Menlo Systems announced opening of a new regional office in Huntington Beach, CA. This will strengthen its presence in North America.





Terahertz technology is also used for diagnosing dental disorders. As per the CDC, in 2019, in the US, 13.2% of children aged 5-19 years and 25.9% of adults aged 20-44 have untreated dental caries. The presence of major market players in the country offering medical terahertz systems is likely to favor market growth. For instance, Terasense Group Inc. is a leading manufacturer of innovative portable terahertz (THz) imaging systems, Terahertz imaging cameras, THz sources, and THz detectors. It offers a cutting-edge technological product portfolio and several competitive advantages.

Spain, Italy, the UK, France, and Germany have been the worst affected European countries during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Medical Device Regulation in the EU requires manufacturers to perform Post Market Clinical Follow-ups to study the performance of medical devices. The COVID-19 outbreak delayed the clinical trials and disrupted supply chain processes. The healthcare & medical device industry faced severe challenges due to sudden movement restrictions and substantially reduced industrial activities. The manufacturing of medical devices was reduced to 60%. Further, the production of medical devices decreased, which hampered the medical terahertz technology Germany. During the first quarter of 2021, the medical device market fully recovered due to the relaxation of lockdown. Moreover, research indicates that terahertz spectroscopy has the potential to diagnose COVID-19 infection, which boosted the growth of the medical terahertz technology market.

The growing demand for biomedical diagnosis techniques that can offer morphological, chemical, or functional information for early, noninvasive, label-free detection has facilitated hard collaborations between various scientific fields. With gradual advancements in technologies, numerous new contemporary diagnostics systems are being researched and verified as complementary biomedical approaches to the traditional ones.

Medical Terahertz Technology Market: Segmental Overview

Based on type, the medical terahertz technology market is bifurcated into terahertz imaging and terahertz spectroscopy. The market for the terahertz imaging segment is further segmented into active and passive. On the other hand, the market for terahertz spectroscopy is further bifurcated into time domain and frequency domain. Terahertz imaging is one of the most promising techniques in biomedical science. THz imaging of biological tissues is more favorable than other methods because THz waves are sensitive to polar compounds, such as water, in biomolecules. The spatial resolution of THz imaging can reach several tens of micrometers. Its powerful penetrating capacity can be utilized in the tomography of biological systems.

