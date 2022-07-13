Metatron Updates Metaverse Marketplace NFTMinthouse.com

DOVER, DE, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metatron Inc. (OTC Pink: MRNJ), a mobile and web technology pioneer having developed over 2,000 apps on iTunes and Google Play, is pleased to announce recent updates to NFTMinthouse.com a Mint-on-Demand NFT marketplace that offers free NFTs with purchase of curated artwork by popular and new artists. NFT Minthouse’s update now allows collectors the opportunity to co-own physical and digital assets through the power of tokenization.

NFTMintHouse.com will be auctioning off authenticated painting and NFTs by famous artists like Miro, Picasso and Delacroix from private collections. A customer will be able to buy an NFT version of a famous work, as well as the underlying art, confirming authenticity and ownership in the metaverse and real life. Global art auctions hit an all-time high in 2021 with over 6.5 billion in sales. In 2020, the NFT market was valued at $100 million. By mid-2022 this has increased by 30x to $3 billion.

Digital and traditional art, trading cards, songs, videos, contracts, pdf’s even trust deeds can be turned into NFT’s which will make the customer the verifiable owner of the underlying asset but will also allow savvy collectors to seamlessly market and resell the corresponding NFT.

NFTMinthouse.com currently accepts crypto payments but will soon allow purchases in all major currencies and credit cards via popular payment platforms.

“NFT’s are the future of art, collectible and document authentication by potential buyers and owners looking to capitalize on the digitization of their assets”, Joe Riehl CEO Metatron.

