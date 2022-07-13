Swish Awarded Department of Homeland Security Contract for U.S. Coast Guard

MCLEAN, Va., July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swish Data Corporation (Swish), a provider of technology solutions and engineering services to the U.S. Federal Government with a focus on high-quality outcomes for customers, today announced that the company has been awarded a contract by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigations (CDM) program to provide the U.S. Coast Guard with advanced security information and event management (SIEM) capabilities.

The contract extends the U.S. Coast Guard's existing security operations center (SOC), which has many defensive cybersecurity measures already in place, and further enables threat detection, compliance, and security incident management for over 65,000 endpoints across hundreds of locations. Swish's security services expertise combined with security technology from a leading cybersecurity partner provide a platform for active threat management and incident response through real-time data analysis and extended detection and response (XDR). "Swish is honored to be assisting the U.S. Coast Guard in continuously innovating its enterprise security capabilities," stated Sean Applegate, Chief Technology Officer at Swish. "Our technology partner's limitless ingestion, flexible analysis, and innovative agent coupled with its open-code framework provide the USCG with a powerful weapon against advanced persistent threats."

About Swish Data

Swish is a provider of technology solutions and engineering services to the U.S. Federal Government with a focus on high-quality outcomes for customers. Experienced and certified engineers research and evaluate the most innovative technologies on the market and then develop full life cycle solution offerings to ensure that customers realize maximum operational value. Since 2006, Swish has delivered high-performance solutions and services to the Federal Government market ensuring that customer's digital service capabilities, performance and security exceed expectations and requirements. Swish is a Service-Disabled, Veteran-Owned and HUBZone certified Small Business. www.swishdata.com

