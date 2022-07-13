Patrick Roth Joins Risk Strategies as Senior Vice President, Growth Leader

BOSTON, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Risk Strategies, a leading national specialty insurance brokerage and risk management firm, today announced the hiring of Patrick Roth as Senior Vice President, Growth Leader for the Central and West regions. Roth will be responsible for developing a strong sales culture, managing all levels of producers, driving organic growth strategies, and recruiting and onboarding new producers.

“Patrick is well-respected in the industry, and his impressive track record proves that he will be an invaluable asset to the Risk Strategies family,” said Steve Giannone, Central & West Region Leader. “I am excited for him to collaborate with our regional line of business leaders, office leaders, and producers, executing growth strategies and delivering superior client service.”

Roth has more than 17 years of experience in creating effective growth plans and top-performing teams. Most recently, he was Chief Growth Officer and Executive Vice President at Lockton. In this role, he recruited a revenue-generating sales team, led business expansion into new markets, implemented a company-wide growth plan, and improved the talent onboarding and development strategy. Prior to Lockton, Roth was Resident Sales Director and Senior Vice President at Aon. He received Business Insurance’s 40 under 40 Award in 2015 and Risk & Insurance Magazine’s Power Broker designation in both 2015 and 2016. Roth also served as Manager of Gateway Underwriters Agency at Berkshire Hathaway Homestate Companies, where he managed an MGA company and underwrote workers’ compensation and commercial auto insurance.

“Risk Strategies is well-positioned for growth in the insurance industry because it has a specialist approach to risk as the foundation of the company’s value proposition,” said Patrick Roth. “I am excited to play a role in expanding its national footprint by holistically and strategically delivering comprehensive risk management solutions to clients.”

In addition to his extensive professional expertise, Roth holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Denver and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Creighton University.

