Additional information received

English Lithuanian

Panevezio statybos trestas AB (the Company) notifies that following the request by the State Tax Inspectorate under the Ministry of Finance, the Bailiff has released the bank accounts of the Company from the distraint. The Company continues negotiations with the State Tax Inspectorate on concluding the settlement agreement regarding payment arrangements for the fine imposed by the Competition Council and keeps carrying its activities on in a usual manner.

More information:

Egidijus Urbonas

Managing Director

Tel.: (+370 45) 505 503