With 7.10% CAGR, Endoscopy Equipment Market Size Worth USD 49.8 Billion By 2030, Growth Plus Reports

Pune, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Endoscopy Equipment Market is expected to clock US$ ~49.8 billion by 2030 owing to increasing number of endoscopic procedures, growing preference for minimally invasive surgery globally. The globally increasing geriatric population has a significant impact on endoscopy equipment demand because of their low tolerance to invasive procedures, susceptibility to diseases and health issues such as gastrointestinal problems, orthopedic diseases, ophthalmic disorders, cancer, and others. The rise in popularity of minimally invasive and endoscopic procedures is creating huge opportunities for the growth of the endoscopy equipment market.

An increasing number of endoscopic procedure are attributed to increasing number of diagestive diseases, prevalence of stomach cancer, and rising cases of chronic urological diseases are contributing the growth of endoscopic market. Additionally, increased number of cancer screening methods, and innovation in new endoscopic technology are helping the market growth.

The global endoscopy equipment market has been analyzed from four perspectives: Product, Application, End User, and Region.

Excerpt from ‘By Product Segmentation

Based on product, the market has been segmented into:

Endoscopes

Visualization Systems

Other Endoscopy Equipment

Accessories

Endoscopes is further bifurcated into flexible endoscopes (upper gastrointestinal endoscopes, bronchoscopes, colonoscopes, Hysteroscope, laryngoscopes, pharyngoscopes, sigmoidoscopes, rhinoscopes, duodenoscope and other flexible endoscopes), rigid endoscopes (laparoscopes, gynecology endoscopes, arthroscopes, urology endoscopes, neuroendoscopes, cystoscopes, other rigid endoscopes), capsule endoscope, disposable endoscopy devices and robot-assisted endoscopes. Similarly, visualization systems (high definition HD, 2D systems and 3D systems) are further categorized into wireless display & monitors, camera heads, endoscopic light sources, video recorders, video converters, video processors, carts and others.

The endoscope segment held largest market share in the year 2020. It is also expected to witness highest CAGR during the forecast period. The highest share of the segment can be attributed to factors such as growing adoption of minimally invasive procedures, incessant technological advancements and increased use of disposable endoscopes. For instance May 17, 2022 - FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation and endosurgical solutions showcased a number of new innovations for the detection, diagnosis, and treatment of digestive diseases at the 2022 Digestive Disease Week annual conference. Fujifilm’s new technology innovations enable improved polyp detection and visualization of hemoglobin oxygen saturation (StO2) levels, as well as tools for enhancing endoscopic submucosal dissection (ESD) procedures.

Excerpts from ‘By Application Segmentation’

Based on application, the market has been segmented into:-

Gastrointestinal Endoscopy

Laparoscopy

Urology Endoscopy

Gynecology Endoscopy

Ent Endoscopy

Bronchoscopy

Other Applications

Gastrointestinal endoscopy held the largest market share in 2021 owing to factors such as rising geriatric population, prevalence of cancer, increasing chronic diseases, and gastrointestinal disorders are contributing to the market growth for gastrointestinal endoscopy.

Also, research & development, and technological advancement of endoscopy devices (flexibility, visualization, and convenience for use) are some of the major factors that drive the growth of the segment. Furthermore, urology endoscopy instruments are expected to witness growth over the forecast years owing to the increasing prevalence of chronic and genetic urological diseases such as prostate cancer, bladder cancer, urinary tract infection, tumor and the growing number of cystoscopy procedures. For instance, as per the report published by Cancer Research U.K., each year there are about 10,500 new cases of bladder cancer in the U.K. and its most common diagnosed cancer in the U.K. Cystoscopy is the main precise diagnostic procedure for bladder cancer, it is anticipated to fuel the endoscopy instrument market growth over the forecast years.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Based on region, the global endoscopy equipment market has been segmented into:-

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World (RoW)

North America dominated the endoscopy equipment market. The large share of North America in the global market can be attributed to factors such as increasing adoption of minimal invasive surgeries by patients, increasing number of endoscopy based procedures and rising incidences of cancer especially colorectal cancer. Moreover, presence of prominent players in the region as well as new product launches have also contributed to the market growth in this region.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

The prominent players operating in the global endoscopy equipment market are

Olympus Corporation

Stryker

KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG

FUJIFILM Corporation

Medical Devices Business Services, Inc

Smith+Nephew

Boston Scientific Corporation

HOYA Corporation

Avante Health Solutions

STERIS

Among others

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2021 USD ~ 26.9 billion Revenue forecast in 2030 USD ~ 49.8 billion Growth Rate CAGR of ~ 7.10 % from 2022 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2021 Forecast period 2022-2030 Segments covered Product, Application, End User Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

