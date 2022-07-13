Darla Sipolt joins Allworth Financial as EVP of Retail Growth

Folsom, California, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Darla Sipolt, a former TD Ameritrade, Charles Schwab, and, most recently, Goldman Sachs’ executive, has been named Allworth Financial’s first-ever EVP of Retail Growth, the firm announced today. It will be the 30-year custody veteran’s top priority to further enhance the retail client expansion of the nationwide firm, which was recently named the 9th fastest growing RIA in America.1

“I’ve known Allworth Founders Scott Hanson and Pat McClain for years and had the opportunity to work with them while I was with TD,” said Sipolt. “While their rapid evolution into a national brand has been impressive, ultimately, it was their culture and values that drew me to want to join the firm.”

Allworth Financial, with $15 billion in AUA, clients in all 50 states, and 24 offices encompassing every region of the country, was founded in 1993 in Sacramento, California. In 2021, the firm once again earned the National Business Research Institute’s Circle of Excellence award for client satisfaction, ranking it among the most-admired wealth management brands in America.

“Darla Sipolt is a consummate professional with a long and impressive track record of success and a thorough understanding of virtually every aspect of our industry,” said Scott Hanson. “When we created the EVP of Retail Growth position, she was exactly the type of person we hoped to attract to the firm.”





“Since the very beginning, Scott and I have placed an emphasis on growing the firm organically,” said Pat McClain. “Adding someone with Darla’s knowledge and experience to help build on our success has all of us here at Allworth very excited.”

About Allworth Financial

