Wealth Management Firm Continues Global Expansion for UK Expats

Paphos, Cyprus, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This is the second Spanish office for the growing regulated advisory firm and brings the total number of wealth management advice hubs to eight globally, with recent additions in the US, Canada, Belgium and Malta. The offices are located strategically to support advisory services to UK expats and foreign nationals living abroad.



Opening the new Javea office is qualified and regulated private wealth manager, Nicole Sandler who has accrued a vast level of global financial services experience over the last 15 years, including a comprehensive understanding of the Spanish tax system and how it directly affects British Nationals living in Spain. In particular, Nicole is a cross-border specialist who has been helping clients move to Spain and those already living in Spain with their investment, retirement planning, tax and estate planning needs.



Group Chief Executive Lee Eldridge said: “Spain has become an important country for us on the basis of simple demand. UK nationals now living in Spain are actively seeking reliable and trusted advice, which is one of Chase Buchanan’s core values.”

Private Wealth Manager, Nicole Sandler said: “I am delighted to be opening the new branch for Chase Buchanan in Valencia. This allows me the opportunity to continue advising expatriates and international professionals in a region I know and love.”

Chase Buchanan Private Wealth Management pride themselves on providing trusted advice in its clients best interest. They provide financial advice for expats in Spain from their Javea and Marbella offices, and have offices and local advisers across the globe including Cyprus, Portugal, Malta, Belgium, USA and Canada.

Chase Buchanan supports British expats and foreign nationals living abroad with trusted financial advice, made simple.

