Ultra-Luxury Diamond Brand Maison Mazerea Launches in Paris

NEW YORK, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Specialising in the rarest Fancy Colour diamonds of irreproachable provenance, Maison Mazerea is the world's first Haute Diamanterie Maison. For its debut appearance, Maison Mazerea introduced a return to traditional hand-crafting of spectacular diamonds, focusing on the beauty and individuality of the diamond itself. The vision of reviving the glory and romance of the original introduction of diamonds to France in the time of Cardinal Jules Mazarin and Louis XIV was unveiled over an enchanted evening at Hotel Le Marois, in Paris.

The evening was also the first public appearance of the newly-named Grace Diamond, one of the rarest pink diamonds in the world, soon to be exhibited in a sublime jewelry creation by renowned Place Vendôme designer Lorenz Bäumer.

The inspirational event highlighted the unparalleled savoir-faire behind Maison Mazerea, in which some of the world's most experienced Master Craftsmen apply traditional cutting artistry and skills to Fancy Colour diamonds. And beyond the inspiring beauty of each diamond lies a quality that is just as rare: unimpeachable sourcing, exceptional ethics, and perfect traceability, made possible by brand owner Burgundy Diamond Mines whose vertically-integrated business model is unique in the diamond industry.

In a series of breathtaking displays, guests explored the remarkable journey that each Maison Mazerea diamond makes, from mines across the world, through the Grand Atelier in Perth, direct to Paris. Notably, guests had the chance to examine Maison Mazerea's rough and heritage-cut polished diamonds in person, and see the Grace Diamond in its world premiere. In attendance were leading figures from the diamond, jewelry, and watch industries, all sharing a sense of excitement over a new trend in the niche sector of rare and valuable Fancy Colour diamonds.

Founder and CEO Peter Ravenscroft says, "We have been working towards this exciting moment for some time. With the launch of Maison Mazerea and our collaboration with select leading design jewelers, we hope to celebrate the extraordinary beauty and value of Fancy Colour diamonds and restore the soul, personality, and individuality to these exquisite natural diamonds through the practice of Haute Diamanterie."

In the months and years to come, Maison Mazerea will reveal new, never-before-seen collaborations between High Jewelry designers, in which the art of Haute Diamanterie finds its highest expression.

About Burgundy Diamond Mines

Burgundy Diamond Mines is an Australia-based company focused on the global production and sale of polished Fancy Colour diamonds, with an initial focus on consolidating a portfolio of leading diamond projects in Canada, Botswana, and Australia. Founded in 2020, the company stands out for its innovative downstream strategy. In 2021, Burgundy Diamond Mines acquired the former Ellendale mine in Western Australia, famed for its highly desirable Fancy yellow diamonds, and took ownership of the cutting and polishing facilities and hugely experienced team from Argyle Pink Diamonds.

Contacts

Remi Barbier

pr@mazerea.com

Related Images











Image 1: Maison Mazerea - launch event





Sabrina Ravenscroft, Peter Ravenscroft, Drew Birrell









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment