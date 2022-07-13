Printronix Announces First Industrial-Grade Color Laser Printers of Its Highly Anticipated Portfolio Expansion

IRVINE, Calif., July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Printronix, the leading global manufacturer of ruggedized industrial printing solutions, today announced the launch in the Americas and later this year in EMEA of two Printronix Industrial grade laser printers. The LP654C is the world's smallest industrial grade Letter/A4 color printer ready to perform at high-speed, high-quality full color. The device prints 35 ppm and can manage media weight up to 256gsm, and up to 52"/1.32m in length. The LP654C's innovative Space Saving Technology includes full front access, allowing the printer to fit and operate in a very tight space, only requiring 1" space around the sides.

The new tabloid/A3 color printer is the LP844C with the smallest footprint and capable of print speed up to 36 ppm. In addition to standard paper, both printers will work on a variety of specialty media like magnetic media, synthetic paper, in or outdoor quality label stock with media weight up to 256gsm and up to 12" x 52"/1.32m in length.

For 48 Years Printronix has been the Leader in Industrial Printing Solutions with Award-winning High-Speed Line Matrix and Serial Dot Matrix printers.

Rich Egert, General Manager Printronix Laser Printer Solutions, adds: "The launch of these new industrial-grade laser printers marks the next step in Printronix's mission to provide its global customers a one-stop-shop for all industrial printing needs. Developed with a focus on high reliability and built with the extensive use of high-quality components in place of plastic, make these the most robust printers in its class. Separate toners and long-life drums enable a high duty cycle and maximum use of consumables ensuring the printers keeps printing and printing."

Mr. Egert adds: "Our industrial customers around the globe are using the Printronix equipment in mission critical applications and therefore are demanding as much equipment uptime as possible. All our industrial grade laser printers will come with a standard, one-year, on-site manufacturer's warranty, with the option to purchase extended warranty agreements that extend coverage up to five years in total. Customers purchasing extended warranty agreements will also benefit from our 'Service Performance Guarantee' (if we cannot fix it, we replace it!) and the Printronix Fleetcare Industrial Managed Print Service Solution (IMPS). Printronix is the only printer manufacturer in the world offering this Service Performance Guarantee."

Printronix is adding these new products to support our professional Industrial customer and make sure that all their devices are performing efficiently and are providing maximized uptime at the best-in-class total cost of ownership. These printers will be ideal for industrial applications in need of color at high speed with high quality such as invoices, color-coded picking tickets, GHS Labels, hazardous material forms, and magnetic media for warehouse shelf labels etc. Industrial customers have been asking for many years for these solutions and with these printers we are ready to serve them.

About Printronix

Printronix a manufacturer of industrial printing solutions, offering the most-trusted selection of ultra-dependable printers, supplies, and service for demanding environments. The company offers two of the most-trusted brands in industrial printing, Printronix and TallyGenicom, which are well known throughout manufacturing, distribution, retail, food & beverage, banking, government, and other enterprises across the globe.

In October 2021, Acacia Research Corporation ("Acacia") acquired Printronix. Acacia is a publicly traded corporation (Nasdaq: ACTG), that acquires undervalued businesses with a primary focus on mature technology, life sciences, industrial and certain financial services segments, and pursues opportunities for value creation.

For additional information, www.printronix.com.

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/printronix

Printronix press contact:

Arthur Verweij

averweij@printronix.com

